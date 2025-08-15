The Zark Files

The importance of voter rolls
On August 2nd, I sent a submission to the American Thinker.
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
On the drawing table: Episode 1
Today, I was reminded that I have to finish a comic quickly.
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
Cheers, Oncle Jean
“Sometimes you want to go
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
Update on election fraud theories
This watercolor is something I painted from life in Hollywood on New Year’s Eve, 1999.
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
Return of the clones
I am desperately trying to finish writing a book about my algorithm discoveries while drawing two different comic book assignments and keeping up with…
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
Double header for Big Balls
In the last few days, DOGE team member Big Balls (also known by his nickname, Edward Coristine), was severely beaten by 8 “yoots” of African-American…
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
A new and worthy SubStack from the Raccoon Army
Tales of the Lone Raccoon has arrived!
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
July 2025

ActBlue vs WinRed
ActBlue is a web-based Democratic fundraising platform that processes billions in political donations.
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
How many lives ruined?
Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams released a poignant video on X today.
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
The Stooge Move
Yesterday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released more documents related to the unfolding Russia Hoax scandal.
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
Russia House
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard just released another tranche of records related to the Russia Hoax.
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
Scaling Scandal Mountain
On July 1st, 2025, CIA Director John Ratcliffe declassified and publicly released the CIA Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) tradecraft review.
  
Andrew Paquette, PhD
