The importance of voter rolls
On August 2nd, I sent a submission to the American Thinker.
Aug 15
Andrew Paquette, PhD
16
On the drawing table: Episode 1
Today, I was reminded that I have to finish a comic quickly.
Aug 11
Andrew Paquette, PhD
13
Cheers, Oncle Jean
“Sometimes you want to go
Aug 10
Andrew Paquette, PhD
18
16
Update on election fraud theories
This watercolor is something I painted from life in Hollywood on New Year’s Eve, 1999.
Aug 8
Andrew Paquette, PhD
15
16
Return of the clones
I am desperately trying to finish writing a book about my algorithm discoveries while drawing two different comic book assignments and keeping up with…
Aug 6
Andrew Paquette, PhD
16
9
Double header for Big Balls
In the last few days, DOGE team member Big Balls (also known by his nickname, Edward Coristine), was severely beaten by 8 “yoots” of African-American…
Aug 5
Andrew Paquette, PhD
23
A new and worthy SubStack from the Raccoon Army
Tales of the Lone Raccoon has arrived!
Aug 2
Andrew Paquette, PhD
19
July 2025
ActBlue vs WinRed
ActBlue is a web-based Democratic fundraising platform that processes billions in political donations.
Jul 28
Andrew Paquette, PhD
20
How many lives ruined?
Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams released a poignant video on X today.
Jul 26
Andrew Paquette, PhD
21
The Stooge Move
Yesterday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released more documents related to the unfolding Russia Hoax scandal.
Jul 24
Andrew Paquette, PhD
17
Russia House
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard just released another tranche of records related to the Russia Hoax.
Jul 23
Andrew Paquette, PhD
14
Scaling Scandal Mountain
On July 1st, 2025, CIA Director John Ratcliffe declassified and publicly released the CIA Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) tradecraft review.
Jul 22
Andrew Paquette, PhD
20
