The Zark Files

Chris Denton's avatar
Chris Denton
12h

An imagined letter from Charlie to us.

Letter from Charlie

Dear brothers and sisters,

I address to you my love,

my existence, my change of form,

the distribution of my constituents.

Do not grieve for me.

The energy which I once generated

I have transformed to another form of potency,

unrevealed to me,

but imbued in you,

unknowingly.

Yesterday I lived in sentience,

today I live in transcendence,

concealed from you.

I will not remember me,

nor will I acknowledge you.

You will look and not see me,

for I shall already be

that state of being

which we,

each night,

practice when we sleep.

Spectra
5h

Same here. Visual scenes in my mind's field over the past couple of days have been centered on Charlie's family. It wasn't voluntary but as long as the "images" were present and flowing, I figured there was a good reason which I didn't have to know, beyond an intuited importance to invoke elevated feelings, frequencies to surround Charlie's family, friends, and Turning Point members and followers.

