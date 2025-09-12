For the last thirty-six hours, I’ve been thinking about Charlie Kirk and his family. Not on the hunt for his killer, but on Charlie himself. Charlie smiling as he greeted someone at a rally, the faint echo of his words when he was done speaking, his daughter jumping into his lap for a hug, his courage in the face of adversity.

Yesterday, Charlie flew home to Phoenix on Air Force 2. His family was with him, as were Vice-President Vance and his wife, Usha. After landing, J.D. Vance and a group of at least half a dozen dignified soldiers escorted Charlie off the plane. Usha held hands with Charlie’s wife, Erika, as they walked down the aircraft’s boarding stairs. Erika was a widow now.

Charlie was put in a hearse for his last ride down an Arizona highway, visible from a live news feed provided by a traffic copter.

I want to sleep, but it’s hard to do with these images in my mind.

I ignored preferred pronouns before, but after this, no one had better ask. Those days are over.