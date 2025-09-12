For the last thirty-six hours, I’ve been thinking about Charlie Kirk and his family. Not on the hunt for his killer, but on Charlie himself. Charlie smiling as he greeted someone at a rally, the faint echo of his words when he was done speaking, his daughter jumping into his lap for a hug, his courage in the face of adversity.
Yesterday, Charlie flew home to Phoenix on Air Force 2. His family was with him, as were Vice-President Vance and his wife, Usha. After landing, J.D. Vance and a group of at least half a dozen dignified soldiers escorted Charlie off the plane. Usha held hands with Charlie’s wife, Erika, as they walked down the aircraft’s boarding stairs. Erika was a widow now.
The Zark Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Charlie was put in a hearse for his last ride down an Arizona highway, visible from a live news feed provided by a traffic copter.
I want to sleep, but it’s hard to do with these images in my mind.
I ignored preferred pronouns before, but after this, no one had better ask. Those days are over.
The Zark Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
An imagined letter from Charlie to us.
Letter from Charlie
Dear brothers and sisters,
I address to you my love,
my existence, my change of form,
the distribution of my constituents.
Do not grieve for me.
The energy which I once generated
I have transformed to another form of potency,
unrevealed to me,
but imbued in you,
unknowingly.
Yesterday I lived in sentience,
today I live in transcendence,
concealed from you.
I will not remember me,
nor will I acknowledge you.
You will look and not see me,
for I shall already be
that state of being
which we,
each night,
practice when we sleep.
Same here. Visual scenes in my mind's field over the past couple of days have been centered on Charlie's family. It wasn't voluntary but as long as the "images" were present and flowing, I figured there was a good reason which I didn't have to know, beyond an intuited importance to invoke elevated feelings, frequencies to surround Charlie's family, friends, and Turning Point members and followers.