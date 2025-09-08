The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
1d

I’m really glad your brain can hold and process all these diverse data and then explain clearly to us what was discovered.

Keep up the good work. May more people (especially NY citizens who can vote) learn of the important results you’ve found!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb King's avatar
Deb King
1d

We must hold SBOE responsible for the database! Thanks for your hard (late night) work 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Art Zark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture