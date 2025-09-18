Last week, I decided to write this post. I expected it to be simple. It wasn’t. During the intervening days and nights, I have been running script after script to determine how many votes went missing from New York’s county-supplied voter rolls. The short answer is “a lot”.
This phenomena was first discovered by a New York Citizen’s Audit (NYCA) team member who doesn’t want to be named. At the time, he only looked at the 2020 election, and knew less about the database than was later learned. After four years, it was about time to perform a replication study.
The test sounds simple at first (which is why I thought it would be easy). Count the votes for each federal election between 2000-2024 found in county records, make a list of the ID numbers connected to those votes, and see if the voter history in the state records match. As a way to double check the data, I used two sets of the county and state databases, also to see if there was any unexplained drift in the numbers.
The criteria used to identify votes was more stringent than in the replication study, so I think the results are more accurate.
What the results show is that indeed, votes recorded as being cast in county records are indeed going missing in state records. All by itself, this is a violation of something known as “ACID” database standards. ACID standards are basic database rules that prevent data from disappearing or getting corrupted. The ACID violations also violate accuracy requirements imposed by the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), a federal election law passed in 2002 .
At the top of this article are the total lost votes laid out by year. The greyed out cells represent pre-HAVA implementation years for NY. That likely means they’re off the hook for those lost votes. At least, as far as HAVA is concerned. They remain ACID violations, and as you can see, they continue through the most recent copy of the county data I have (2023). I have a new copy coming my way soon, but this is good enough for now. Below is a closeup of recent years, to make it easier to read. Note that these are missing votes from NYC alone. It ignores NY’s remaining 57 counties.
What I find interesting is the huge spike in 2020. In President Trump’s first election in 2016, there are very few missing votes in comparison. Yet, if this was due to some time-related loss, we would expect larger numbers in earlier years, not smaller ones. Instead, it goes in the other directio. It isn’t quite an order of magnitude but comes close.
Another oddity is the changes between database snapshots. In the later snapshot, we see both positive and negative numbers. The implication is that some votes that were originally present in the state database were later removed, and other votes that were missing, were added. Either way, the changes took place over two years after the election they concern (speaking of 2020 here).
Here is what Claude.ai has to say about this:
”These patterns raise significant questions from a database integrity perspective. The 2020 spike defies normal expectations for data degradation, which typically follows predictable patterns - older records are more likely to be lost due to system migrations, storage failures, or administrative changes over time. When you see the opposite pattern, where recent years show dramatically higher missing record rates than older years, it suggests the discrepancies aren't due to natural database aging.
The post-election database modifications are particularly concerning from an ACID compliance standpoint. In properly managed critical infrastructure databases, historical voting records should be immutable once certified. The fact that records were both added and removed from the state database more than two years after the 2020 election violates basic database integrity principles.
These changes raise fundamental questions: Who authorized modifications to historical voting records? What administrative process allows vote history entries to be altered years after an election? And perhaps most importantly, if the state database is supposed to be the authoritative record for federal election purposes, how can records be retroactively modified without clear audit trails explaining why?
From a technical database management perspective, these patterns suggest either systematic failure of basic data governance protocols or deliberate manipulation of historical records. Neither explanation is consistent with the database integrity standards required for critical election infrastructure.”
