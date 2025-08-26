In this video, a 12 year old Scottish girl defends herself and her older sister against an “immigrant” by brandishing a knife and an axe. For anyone who has ever wondered how Jean d’ Arc (Joan of Arc) managed to get armies to follow her, this is how it’s done.

The girl was arrested shortly after the incident.

Recent news coming out of the United Kingdom makes it clear that this girl had to defend herself out of necessity. After watching how the government covered up, and thereby encouraged, muslim rape gangs in Rotherham and elsewhere, it should be no surprise that children feel the need to defend themselves.

No amount of talk in Parliament can substitute for arrest, punishment, and deportation of every criminal alien in the country. When women and girls can be raped, and the attackers are set free but victims or their family members are arrested for complaining, it is clear that all of the men have left the building.

This girl cannot trust King Charles, Prince William, Prime minister Keir Starmer or the local police to defend her honor. For all of those people, appeasement of the rapidly increasing muslim population is their priority. Based on their behavior, it is clear that Charles, William, Starmer, and the rest would rather see their girls raped then lift a finger in protest. They deny the crimes have happened, or minimize the ones they admit, and either way, claim “Islamaphobia” is the problem.

Unfortunately for the children of Britain, even their parents can’t or won’t do anything, thanks to draconian penalties for so much as complaining about any crime committed by a muslim.

I’d rather children didn’t have to run around with hatchets and knives for self-protection, but in this case, with no one else to defend them, what are they to do? Allow themselves to be kidnapped, drugged, raped, sold as a prostitute to dozens of men a day before being murdered? Is that what the British king wants for his subjects? If not, it is about time he said something, and I don’t mean a Ramadan prayer in a mosque to show fealty to the new rulers of England.