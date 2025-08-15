The Zark Files

Mike Brewster
1d

The voter rolls are indeed important. We have two inventories to control and bring together to make a successful election. The inventory of eligible voters, and the inventory of ballots.

I've recently written two articles on what constitutes the evidence f election from a voter roll standpoint in Texas. It should be very straight forward.

The entire election system has done everything possible to obfuscate any meaningful audit of wither process. We must have complete and transparent control of each.

Thanks for what you do. We'd be lost without the smart people.

GAVEMartin
1d

And they should have called "Same Day Registration" (SDR) "We Want to Cheat More" (2WCM). You should see the careful bookkeeping they do on those, awfully fishy. It looked like a "taking notes for later" scheme.

I sure hope they can manage creating as part of the law Registrants of Record by a given date for an election cycle. If it is good enough for Corporate Law (Shareholders of Record entitled to vote for eg. Board of Directors positions) it should be good enough for government representation.

The political parties also muddy the waters and allow candidates to "discriminate" throughout their campaigns. The voter roll Is (or should be) the community of citizens.

Drawing rope does sound difficult. I have struggles just un-kinking a hose!

