On August 2nd, I sent a submission to the American Thinker. Yesterday, wondering why I hadn’t heard from them, I checked my sent emails and realized I hadn’t sent it to the right person, nor had I used “SUBMISSION” as the subject. I sent it again, and this morning at 06:36 I was alerted that the article would be up “soon”. I wondered what that meant, so I checked the site at 07:30, and discovered it was already published. It’s nice how things work when you follow the submission instructions.

The article is about a subject I don’t talk about much: the importance of voter rolls. You might think I write about that all the time, but my focus is on voter rolls, not their importance.

Voter rolls are important because it is difficult to successfully commit election fraud without also committing some form of registration fraud. Take a look at the Heritage Foundation’s election fraud tracker and try to find examples of voter fraud that don’t have a registration fraud component. I haven’t seen any, but I assume there are a few in there somewhere.

The reason for this linkage is that registrations can be turned into genuine ballots. Once this is done, they are very difficult to challenge. The other two options are:



Counterfeit ballots

Tabulator vote inflation/switching

Counterfeit ballots, such as the “flat, not folded” ballots described by poll worker Suzi Voyles in Georgia during the 2020 election, have apparently been used. However, they are easier to spot than genuine ballots. Also, because they can be differentiated from other ballots, it is possible to retroactively subtract their votes from the official record.

Another problem with counterfeit ballots is that if one is too enthusiastic, it is possible to exceed the number of registered voters, or even the number of those registered who voted. That would prompt a check of the ballots, and the possible discovery of the bad ballots.

Tabulator vote switching almost certainly happened in Antrim County, Michigan, as discussed in a recent post. These are even more problematic than counterfeit ballots because a check of ballot images or of the ballots themselves is enough to determine whether the tabulated count matches the votes registered on the ballots themselves.

Genuine ballots based on fraudulent registrations or illegally misappropriated records leave no fingerprints in the vote counting process. Once the ballots are inserted into the system, there is no way to know which ballots are bad, nor how many votes were added to any given candidate.

For these reasons, any person who wants to get away with election fraud must use the voter rolls as part of their methodology.

Corrupted voter rolls cannot be the basis for a valid election.

