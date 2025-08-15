On August 2nd, I sent a submission to the American Thinker. Yesterday, wondering why I hadn’t heard from them, I checked my sent emails and realized I hadn’t sent it to the right person, nor had I used “SUBMISSION” as the subject. I sent it again, and this morning at 06:36 I was alerted that the article would be up “soon”. I wondered what that meant, so I checked the site at 07:30, and discovered it was already published. It’s nice how things work when you follow the submission instructions.
The article is about a subject I don’t talk about much: the importance of voter rolls. You might think I write about that all the time, but my focus is on voter rolls, not their importance.
Voter rolls are important because it is difficult to successfully commit election fraud without also committing some form of registration fraud. Take a look at the Heritage Foundation’s election fraud tracker and try to find examples of voter fraud that don’t have a registration fraud component. I haven’t seen any, but I assume there are a few in there somewhere.
The reason for this linkage is that registrations can be turned into genuine ballots. Once this is done, they are very difficult to challenge. The other two options are:
Counterfeit ballots
Tabulator vote inflation/switching
Counterfeit ballots, such as the “flat, not folded” ballots described by poll worker Suzi Voyles in Georgia during the 2020 election, have apparently been used. However, they are easier to spot than genuine ballots. Also, because they can be differentiated from other ballots, it is possible to retroactively subtract their votes from the official record.
Another problem with counterfeit ballots is that if one is too enthusiastic, it is possible to exceed the number of registered voters, or even the number of those registered who voted. That would prompt a check of the ballots, and the possible discovery of the bad ballots.
Tabulator vote switching almost certainly happened in Antrim County, Michigan, as discussed in a recent post. These are even more problematic than counterfeit ballots because a check of ballot images or of the ballots themselves is enough to determine whether the tabulated count matches the votes registered on the ballots themselves.
Genuine ballots based on fraudulent registrations or illegally misappropriated records leave no fingerprints in the vote counting process. Once the ballots are inserted into the system, there is no way to know which ballots are bad, nor how many votes were added to any given candidate.
For these reasons, any person who wants to get away with election fraud must use the voter rolls as part of their methodology.
Corrupted voter rolls cannot be the basis for a valid election.
Note: I have a lot of drawing to do over the next few weeks. Until I’m done, I will post somewhat random images here instead of making custom illustrations. Think of them as “badges” to help identify articles, even if they aren’t as closely related as usual.
Trivia: today’s drawing includes the most complicated drawing of ropes that I’ve ever made. They were surprisingly difficult to draw, and I had to draw them twice, because they were too confusing in the first attempt.
The voter rolls are indeed important. We have two inventories to control and bring together to make a successful election. The inventory of eligible voters, and the inventory of ballots.
I've recently written two articles on what constitutes the evidence f election from a voter roll standpoint in Texas. It should be very straight forward.
The entire election system has done everything possible to obfuscate any meaningful audit of wither process. We must have complete and transparent control of each.
Thanks for what you do. We'd be lost without the smart people.
And they should have called "Same Day Registration" (SDR) "We Want to Cheat More" (2WCM). You should see the careful bookkeeping they do on those, awfully fishy. It looked like a "taking notes for later" scheme.
I sure hope they can manage creating as part of the law Registrants of Record by a given date for an election cycle. If it is good enough for Corporate Law (Shareholders of Record entitled to vote for eg. Board of Directors positions) it should be good enough for government representation.
The political parties also muddy the waters and allow candidates to "discriminate" throughout their campaigns. The voter roll Is (or should be) the community of citizens.
Drawing rope does sound difficult. I have struggles just un-kinking a hose!