I’ve spent the last several weeks working on the latest comic book for the US Army’s Medal of Honor series. This story is about Father Emil Kapaun, a heroic chaplain who served and died in WWII and Korea, where he died. The story will be coming out soon. I’ll send a link to a free download as soon as I get it.



This project is why you haven’t seen as many posts as usual, something at least a few of you seemed to have noticed, because I lost a couple of paying subscribers. I’ll try to make it up to everyone in the coming weeks, though I have to take today off. After several weeks of going to bed at 4 AM-6AM and waking up at 10-11AM, I’m a bit tuckered out.

At the same time, a few interesting developments have occurred in the world recently, and I’m eager to write about them. For instance, Letitia James’ criminal fine against President Trump was thrown out, narco terrorists were blown up yesterday (the right approach), the J6ers can now prove perjured testimony in their cases was coached by crooked FBI agents, and I now have a couple of recent full copies of New York’s voter rolls and intend to update my findings based on what I’ve learned in other states.

That’s it for now, but I’ll be back posting shortly. Have a great end of summer day!