I recently had the opportunity to take a look at the Kansas state voter rolls. After some initial difficulty related to a technical defect in the files, I was able to run a few tests. The results tell me that Kansas has the cleanest voter rolls of all the states I’ve looked at so far: NY, NJ, OH, TX, PA, WI, AZ, GA, FL, CA, OK, HI, NC, and now, KS.

I have 2 primary measures: clones and algorithms. Secondarily, I look for other problems, like date mismatches where the person is registered to vote before they are born, or their birthdate is thousands of years in the future. How far I go to find problems has a lot to do with what I find in the big picture tests. NY and WI had amazing levels of errors throughout their databases, which kept me occupied for months. KS and OK are at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Algorithms

The type of algorithms I care about in voter rolls assign ID numbers or tag them in a way that creates a potential use as a covert data channel. New York has algorithms like that. So does NJ, WI, OH, TX, AZ, GA, and other states.

Checking to see if an algorithm is present is much easier than defining, solving, and extracting meaning from them. What I look for are ID numbers that are “out of place”. More specifically, out of place in a predictable way. Predictability comes from structure, and both allow hidden data to be embedded in the data.

Mapping algorithms are like a marriage advisor; they decide which numbers in any two fields are “married” to each other. These are usually state and county ID numbers, but there is some variation depending on the type of data available. A key to this is that both values must be unique in the database. One way to find these is to sort on one value, then study the other to see if it creates any well-structured patterns. Kansas didn’t have any fields that could be used this way, so the test was skipped.

Sequential number assignment is the standard best practice for assigning ID numbers. This method doesn’t have any security built into it, but no security method can protect anything in public records. This is because full names, addresses, and other information is unchanged, so manipulating the ID number is like expecting to disguise your car by getting a new radiator cap. Everything else is the same, so it doesn’t hide anything.

Kansas doesn’t have sequentially assigned ID numbers. This normally means an algorithm of some kind is in use. However, after numerous tests, I don’t see it. That doesn’t mean there isn’t one, but it failed all but one test that found them in other states. The test it passed, non-sequential numbering, isn’t enough to define an algorithm or characterize it as capable of carrying extractable data.

Where Kansas really shined was in the clone testing. Clones are illegal records from the moment they are created because they can be used to generate genuine ballots for fraudulent voting. Kansas had, at most, 1,310 of these, about 650 of which had to be simultaneously active. That is the lowest number by far in any state I’ve looked at. NY is over 1.5 million. Wisconsin is near a million. Even OK is about 5 times the KS number.

Kansas has a few hundred other problems that should be checked, one of which is quite striking: a registration date over 4,000 years in the future. Again, the numbers are small (3 future registrations).

The real issue I see with KS is that, while I am impressed by how much better their rolls are than every other state I’ve looked at, they would fail any normal business audit. 1,310 excess clone records is unacceptable in a commercial database. If there was only one, it would not only be a problem, but the moment it was found, it would be resolved, bringing the total to exactly zero.

The fact that any state is willing to tolerate clones in the numbers they do, particularly when many are simultaneously active, is a disgrace.

It is not sufficient to declare them innocent “clerical errors”. It doesn’t matter why they are there. They are illegal, should never have been made, and should be removed instantly upon discovery. To do otherwise is like leaving bullets in the body of a shooting victim and expecting him to recover, then shooting him again every year after that to test his lead tolerance.

In fields like banking and insurance, ID numbers are crucial to many types of fraud. Without them, fraudsters don’t have a place to put their stolen money, or a way to have it sent to themselves. The same is true in elections: fraudulent ID numbers are required to generate real ballots that can be slipped into ballot boxes, leaving no trace of their fraudulent origin.

Therefore, the standard must be changed. It is not acceptable, and never should have been, to tolerate any level of error in these rolls, particularly with ID numbers. Besides, it’s not like an accuracy mandate would require clerks to have genius level skills like Leonardo da Vinci or Albert Einstein. All they have to do is buy the same enterprise software used by other companies.

The irony is that the government does use the “good” software when it involves getting money to them, such as through Obamacare. They just don’t use it for elections. Kind of looks like there might be a reason for that.