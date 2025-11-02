The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
18h

After following your remarkable analysis for some time now, I have just come to a conclusion, while staring at the row of states' data you have looked at. You have been looking at databases which I now refuse to refer to as "Voter Rolls." Especially since I still send people to read your "The Bus Problem" 3 January 2024 post.

I was renewing my driver's license a couple of weeks ago at one of the "free enterprise" Dept. of Motor Vehicles "agencies(?)". The computer screen, tied to the state's database, announces to me that "You are registering to vote..." It is the First item! I told the "free enterprise" clerk that I was already registered to vote. He directed me to then answer "no" regarding whether I lived in the state or some other question to "skip" to the "next" section. The question was Not "Are you already registered to vote?" Why would I be inclined to view my "citizenship" of this specific community tied to my wanting to operate a motor vehicle in the state? But that's not all. You have all of these eager "party affiliated" people "authorized" to sign off on a person's voter registration form to be later turned into the county clerk's office. Really???

To vote for anything brought before a corporation's annual or special shareholders' meeting a list of Shareholders of Record at a specific date is generated. A "shareholder" is a member by owning a share of stock at that point in time. As you have shown "mist on the wind" can be "electronically" registered to vote. I don't think you Even need a whisp of mist. The electronic voter roll is merely a census pool made up/& not made up of stock (as in ie: cattle) to move dollars. I am so disgusted with electronics and the numb-minded clerks who process records.

Voter Rolls have become fantasy when you have "Senator" Adam Schiff's primary residence sitting in Maryland when he claims to be representing the people who live in California. Can we at least get some of those types of people arrested? Sigh.

Thank you for all the hard work and focus! You are "The Key."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mo's avatar
Mo
15h

Yeah! I always shake my head when a state issues sequential voter ID numbers.... Yet several youthful voters have numbers lower then our Seniors, or the numbers are just out of sequence (based on registration dates).

Giving out numbers in sequence on a first come, first serve registration basis should not be this difficult!!

-Mo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Art Zark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture