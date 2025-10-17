On the drawing board right now, the graphic novel, pg 9

Today, former US ambassador John Bolton was indicted on 18 counts. The first eight counts were for transmission of national defense information. The remaining nine counts were for retantion of national defense information. Also today, An illegal immigrant employed as a police officer in Hanover, Illinois was arrested by ICE.

Both make sense, but the Illinois standard should remind us what the threshold for arrest should be. Months ago, I wrote about the release of Russia Hoax-related documents by Senator Chuck Grassley, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and CIA Director John Ratliffe. To date, only one of the people investigated for Russia Hoax-related crimes have been indicted. That was James Comey, and it was for lying to the FBI, which isn’t the most serious charge he should be facing.

The illigal immigrant police officer in Illinois committed a much less serious crime than those committed by Biden and Obama admin officials involved in the Russia Hoax and other related crimes. If the police officer had to be arrested, then the same is true of the politicians, officials, and their helpers who committed what appears to be a continuous series of crimes against American citizens by denying their civil rights, abusing their power, false arrest and imprisonment, and in the case of some J6 prisoners and former officer Derek Chauvin, gross bodily harm and torture.

I want Tina Peters to be free this second, but I also want her persecutors, like Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to face justice right now as well. Not out of any primitive idea of revenge, but because any reading of the evidence shows a pattern of obstruction of justice, abuse of authority, denial of civil rights, false arrest and imprisonment, and more.

President Trump seems to be annoyed by the slow pace of indictments and prosecutions. On October 12th, 2025, he posted the following message to his Truth Social account:

THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6. If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM - DO SOMETHING!!! President DJT

The message appeared to be directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi, who received a more blunt message last month, on September 20, when the president accidentally posted the following publicly:

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT

Illegal immigrants shouldn’t own firearms, serve as police officers, or live in the US for 10 years. The former police officer from Illinois should be deported. However, if I had a choice of keeping him as a police officer or indicting any of the people involved in the Russia Hoax or lawfare against American citizens, I’d keep the illegal immigrant.

It’s not that illegals should be allowed to stay. They shouldn’t. The issue is that the crimes committed to satisfy political goals by many powerful people in authority are far worse, but none have yet to be indicted for their worst crimes.

Letitia James has only been indicted for mortgage fraud so far. It looks like she did it, and thus earned the prosecution. It is ironic, because she has charged others for the same thing, including President Trump. However, what she did to Trump is much worse. That is what I want to see James indicted for. Not the mortgage fraud she committed, but the mortgage fraud she falsely accused Trump of committing, for the purpose of effectively stealing half a billion dollars for the state of New York.

As nice as it would be to see some of these people indicted for seditious conspiracy, I’ll be disappointed if none are charged with outright treason. Again, not out of revenge, but because that seems to be what they did.

Meanwhile, hooray! Another illegal will be sent home.