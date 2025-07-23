Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard just released another tranche of records related to the Russia Hoax. That makes four releases this month. The bonus is that between the third and fourth release, former President Obama’s spokesperson released a statement in his defense. This is what he said:

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Obama’s office said. “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.”

The statement is impeached conclusively by the fourth release. The beauty of it is that by lying in his statement, Obama just extended the statute of limitations again.

Obama's Key Claims vs. The Evidence:

Obama's Denial: "These bizarre allegations are ridiculous"

Document 4 Proof: Obama personally ordered the assessment at December 9, 2016 principals meeting

Obama's Denial: "Nothing undercuts the conclusion that Russia...did not successfully manipulate any votes"

Document 4 Proof: Obama suppressed intelligence that reached the exact same conclusion - so why the coverup?

The Smoking Gun Evidence:

December 9, 2016 Principals Meeting: Obama, Clapper, Brennan, Rice, Kerry, Lynch, McCabe, Haines Obama's Direct Order: Assessment created "per the President's request" Immediate Aftermath:

Suppressed PDB showing "Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results"

False leaks to Washington Post claiming opposite

Systematic intelligence manipulation

Why This Destroys Obama's Defense:

Shows Personal Knowledge: Obama can't claim ignorance - he ordered the operation Proves Intent: Why suppress intelligence that supported his public position unless covering up crimes? Documents Conspiracy: The timeline shows coordinated deception starting with Obama's direct orders Reveals Motive: Not protecting America from Russia, but protecting criminal network from exposure

All this time, I was under the impression that the Russia Hoax was designed to help Hillary Clinton, who would theoretically perform as Obama’s surrogate in the office of the president. However, it just occurred to me that it could also accomplish the following: coverup an invalid second Obama victory in 2012.

Remember that my research shows that voter roll databases started acquiring algorithms and high numbers of clones around the time each state implemented HAVA regulations (2004-2009). Depending on resistance to corruption, some states (OK, OH, and OK) were less affected than other states, (NY, WI, GA, and AZ) who seem to have been as willing to engage as a two-bit hooker.

This means that corrupted databases wouldn’t have matured into something usuable until around the time of the 2012 election or later. I’m not saying that election was crooked, simply that recent revelations combined with the HAVA timing are making me wonder if Obama actually won re-election or not. I can believe his 2008 victory, but 2012 always looked wrong to me.

Not that I would have wanted Romney as president, but if I had to choose, fine. Liver is better than kidney.

____________________________________________________________________________

In answer to reader GaveMartin: Here are both sides of the coin. There is no physical version of it. I designed it as an illustration for a long ago post that became “the Bus Problem” which I used a different illustration for.