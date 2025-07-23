The Zark Files

Brian C Joondeph, MD, MPS
Jul 23

In PA, I recall that Mitt Romney didn't receive a single vote in dozens of precincts. That's implausible or impossible.

romeotwoseven
Jul 24Edited

Tulsi Gabbard said today that the House Intelligence Committee report shows then-CIA Director John Brennan “intentionally suppressed intelligence” that Russian President Putin had compromising material on Hillary Clinton and planned to release it after the 2016 election under the expectation she would win.

Lol. These scumbags - e.g. Clinton, Obama, Brennan - like to accuse their rivals of what is wrong with their own (the scumbags') actions and situations.

Also, whenever I see verbiage like "widely accepted", I recognize it as a common attempt to dilute responsibility, in the media and the dummy public. It's the same tactic deployed after the WMD hoax to invade Iraq was exposed (see lack of WMD found after extensive searches and silly public BS asserting certain knowledge of chemical/bio and nuclear programs, impending mushroom clouds, etc. - as well as suppressed contemporary intelligence community's (IC) product/reports/briefings stating low confidence in the of such programs). The IC is not a large community. The subset of the IC tasked with a certain geographic region or specific subject matter is even smaller. It is their job to disseminate the most accurate and balanced assessment possible given what information is available, with explicit caveats, detailed limitations and estimated probabilities. It is civilian leadership's job - those few who are cleared for access to those assessment - to responsibly make decisions based off the entirety of the IC's product ("entirety" includes all caveats and probability levels). We're talking about a small number of people and who should be meeting and discussing the info they have in hand, again, in its entirety. Point being "widely accepted" doesn't - cannot - apply. What does "widely" mean? 10 or 12 subject matter experts? 3 or 4 agency leaders? I don't consider that "widely"

