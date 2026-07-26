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Justin's avatar
Justin
14hEdited

My biggest gripe has been the automatic enrollment of people (legal or illegal) into voting rolls. I'm of the belief that if you don't have the motivation to get your butt off the couch to have your vote heard, then you shouldn't be handed/mailed a ballot. I'm not disenfranchising anyone. Just showing true intent to be a participating member of the citizenry, and not allowing someone else to speak for you directly through your inaction. I agree with cleaning the voter rolls annually or bi-annually, before the 1st primary or special election of the year.

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julie3950's avatar
julie3950
14h

Totally agree. Remove the existing rolls, the software that manages it, and the machines where they reside. Going even further, remove the existing software and machines for tabulation.

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