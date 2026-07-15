I have been doing less election research than usual of late. Partly this is because I have other demands on my time. But mostly it’s because the case is already made. Adding another compromised voter roll, another synthetic-record cluster, another mismatched county changes nothing about the core argument: we cannot trust election outcomes because the inputs are demonstrably flawed. More examples would multiply the evidence; they would not multiply the conclusion.

1. Infrastructure

I have documented serious, game-ending inaccuracies in about a dozen state voter rolls — roughly 90% of the states I’ve examined. These inaccuracies definitely involve fraud in some cases and are very likely to in others. But the fraud question is a side issue. Under the law, “inaccurate” is bad enough on its own: NVRA requires accurate rolls, and a roll that fails that standard invalidates certification built on top of it, regardless of whether every inaccuracy is proven fraudulent.

A trustworthy certified result actually requires passing two independent tests:

Roll accuracy — are the people on the voter roll real, current, and qualified?

Reconciliation — does the number of ballots counted match the number of voters credited as having voted?

These are not the same test. A roll can be accurate and still fail to reconcile; it can reconcile cleanly while resting on a corrupted roll. Current certification law checks neither. Failing either test on its own is sufficient to make certification unsound — you don’t need both to fail at once.

2. Process

2.1 — Verification and reconciliation. Mail-in registration and mail-in ballots both undermine the qualified-voter requirement in federal law, because without an in-person identification check, it is not possible to confirm that a voter is who they claim to be, lives at the claimed address, or is a U.S. citizen.

This matters because of how certification actually works. As I understand the relevant state statutes, certification does not require reconciling the rolls against the ballots counted — officials certify based on the number of ballots cast, not on whether that number matches the number of voters recorded as having voted. The system assumes accuracy rather than confirming it.

This isn’t hypothetical. Ballot reconciliation is in fact a routine part of the canvass in most states — but it’s diagnostic, not gating. Discrepancies get flagged and investigated; they don’t block certification. Every audit I’m aware of that has actually compared ballots cast to voters credited has found a mismatch. NVRA requires accurate rolls. A roll that can’t be reconciled with the ballot count it supposedly authorizes fails that standard on its face — and if the roll fails, so does any certification built on it.

I’m not saying this is illegal — in most states it isn’t, since reconciliation isn’t a certification requirement. I’m saying it should be, and that its absence is the mechanism by which uncertifiable elections get certified anyway.

2.2 — Legislative circumvention. State election officials and courts have, in numerous instances, altered legislatively-enacted election procedures through executive guidance, settlement, or judicial reinterpretation — without the legislature’s participation. Texas’s 2020 suit against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin was built entirely on it, citing a Pennsylvania secretary of state’s unilateral suspension of signature-verification requirements and a state supreme court’s extension of the mail-ballot deadline. The Supreme Court dismissed that case on standing grounds without ruling on the underlying claim, so the question remains legally unresolved rather than settled either way. But the pattern — non-legislative actors changing rules the Constitution reserves to state legislatures — is well documented and recurs across states and cycles.

2.3 — State rules vs. federal election-day law. Federal law sets a single, uniform Election Day for federal office — the statute has stood since the 19th century specifically to prevent the manipulation that comes from staggered or extended voting windows. For most of that history, the plain reading was straightforward: Election Day is when the election concludes.

That reading no longer commands a majority on the Supreme Court. In Watson v. Republican National Committee, decided June 29, 2026, the Court ruled 5–4 that states may count mail ballots arriving after Election Day, so long as they were cast or postmarked by that date. Writing for the majority, Justice Barrett put it plainly: “The electorate’s choice is made when voting is complete, not when ballots are received.” The ruling upheld a Mississippi law allowing ballots to arrive up to five business days after polls close.

I think the Court got this wrong. The statute doesn’t say the electorate’s choice has to happen on Election Day — it says the election does. Those are different things, and the difference matters: an election that isn’t concluded until ballots stop trickling in for another five days, a week, or in some states three weeks, is not being held on a single day in any meaningful sense, whatever day the ballots themselves were marked. A single Election Day was written into law to produce a single, final count on a known date — not a final vote intention on a known date followed by an open-ended collection window. Redefining “the election” as merely the moment of casting, severed from counting and finality, guts the purpose the statute was written to serve while nominally leaving its text intact.

I’m aware the Court is the final word on what federal law currently means, and Watson is now controlling. But being the final word isn’t the same as being right, and the Court has reversed course on settled doctrine before — Dobbs is the most recent example of the Court discarding a fifty-year-old precedent it decided had been wrongly reasoned from the start. I think Watson deserves the same fate: it will need to be challenged and overturned, not treated as the last word on what “Election Day” is allowed to mean.

2.4 — Other process failures. Early voting and late ballot acceptance raise the same constitutional concern as 2.3: they arguably conflict with the single-Election-Day design. The ejection of election observers and opaque electronic tabulation are different in kind — not necessarily illegal everywhere they occur, but violations of the commonsense transparency that makes fraud detectable in the first place. That, ultimately, is Section 1’s whole point: the system doesn’t need to be provably corrupt to be untrustworthy. It only needs to be unverifiable.

3. Certification

Certification is, as a matter of law in essentially every state, a “ministerial” duty — the official responsible has no discretion to refuse it. Courts have repeatedly compelled certification by mandamus when officials tried to withhold it, and several states impose criminal or civil penalties for refusal.

But look closely at what the certifying signature actually attests to. Georgia’s certification statute requires only that the Secretary of State “tabulate, compute, and canvass the votes cast” and certify that tabulation — checking for arithmetic errors in the returns, not roll integrity. New York’s Certificate of Ascertainment attests that the canvass “contains a true and correct list” of electors, again meaning the count matches the returns, not that the returns came only from qualified voters. Michigan’s statute is the most explicit: certification is based “solely on the certified statements of votes from counties.” Solely on the count. Not on what generated it.

This is precisely backwards from how the enforcement apparatus is built. An official who refuses to certify a clean election faces mandamus, contempt, even criminal referral — the machinery here is real and well-tested. An official who certifies a dirty one — a roll full of duplicate or synthetic records, a ballot count that has never reconciled with the voter count — faces nothing, because certification only asks “did you sign,” never “was what you signed true.” That’s what makes it a pro forma exercise: not that it lacks legal weight, but that its legal weight runs in exactly one direction.

4. Adjudication

Courts have, with rare exception, declined to hear election-fraud claims on the merits. The pattern is well documented: dismissals for standing, mootness, or laches, rather than rulings on whether the claims were true. Texas v. Pennsylvania is the clearest example — the Court never addressed whether Texas’s claims were correct, only that Texas had no legal interest in how another state ran its election. A claim dismissed on standing is not a claim found false; it’s a claim never examined.

Prosecutors show the same pattern: declining to investigate, or investigating without charging, even where problems were formally referred through NVRA notice procedures or documented in court filings. The result is the same either way — evidence accumulates without ever facing the adversarial process meant to test it.

One genuine change is worth naming: the current administration has opened criminal investigations into election-related conduct that prior administrations declined to pursue. That’s a real shift. But an investigation isn’t a prosecution, and a prosecution isn’t a verdict — none of this has yet reached a court where the evidence gets tested and a result entered into the record. Until it does, the adjudication gap remains open.

Conclusion

So: what could new investigation still uncover that hasn’t already been documented? Probably a great deal — more clone records, more synthetic voters, more counties where the count has never once reconciled. But that’s the problem with treating more investigation as the goal. If the standard is “keep investigating until everything is found,” there will always be more to find, because the system generating these problems — inaccurate rolls, unreconciled counts, certification with no check on its own inputs — hasn’t been fixed. It just keeps producing new instances of the same defect.

The goal shouldn’t be exhaustive discovery. It should be enforcement of what’s already established: invalid rolls invalidate certification, under the law as it stands now. That argument doesn’t get stronger with volume — it either holds or it doesn’t, and it holds now. The way to stop the fraud isn’t to keep finding more of it. It’s to act on what’s already been found, and in doing so, remove the mechanisms — the fuel — that makes producing more of it possible in the first place.