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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
9h

"More examples would multiply the evidence; they would not multiply the conclusion." Agreed. I'm beginning to feel the same way with my research too. There is plenty of evidence of problems that need to be fixed to make our elections more accurate and within legal boundaries. What we are lacking is the political and prosecutorial will to take that evidence into court for adjudication. Citizen researchers and whistleblowers are great and necessary in a democratic Republic. Now it's time for those who can take that evidence to the next stage to step up and do their job.

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Charlie Prime's avatar
Charlie Prime
6h

The U.S. Election System has been proven fraudulent.

Americans don't care enough about that to revolt.

Hence, Americans have the government they deserve. The End.

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