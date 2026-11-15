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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
2h

Agreed. Unfortunately, the Left has played this chess game well. Through the media and apathetic or corrupt politicians, low-information Americans are oblivious to what's happening around them. The "boiled frog" analogy comes to mind. Despite obvious and damning evidence of election corruption for several cycles now, conservative people I talk with at least are content to say "oh well, it was probably the war or economy - Republicans/Christians/etc. stayed home. We'll work harder and get it back in 2028 though." I fear most people really don't care unless they are personally and dramatically affected negatively by election fraud. And I also believe there's a spiritual blindness element involved, but that's just me.

This election really MUST be the rally point for the country, if the end goal is to preserve/restore Constitutional government and order. I believe we are teetering at the edge of a precipice here. If the sham elections are allowed to stand as is, or only a weak effort to point out a few of the races that are more than obvious is made, the Left will certainly seize control and complete the creation of a system where they never lose control again. And as the DSA protests against Schumer and Jefferies shows, even the establishment Dems will be targeted.

If not for some assurances given starting about 9 years ago, I would have very little hope right now.

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M J Smoot's avatar
M J Smoot
1h

Man you're reading my mind.

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