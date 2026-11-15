Today, The Gateway Pundit published Wayne Allen Root’s interview with attorney Peter Ticktin, Author Jerome Corsi, and Gateway Pundit founder and editor, Jim Hoft. In it, they discussed what they called “concrete proof” of election fraud. The evidence, they said, justifies the declaration of a national security emergency.

A national emergency is not the same as martial law. With martial law, the military assumes authority over civilian government, including policing and the courts. In a national emergency, civilian infrastructure remains open, but the military may support in certain duties.

In October, Peter Ticktin raised the idea of martial law as one of the few workable solutions to election fraud. In my opinion, it’s one or the other, but for more reasons than just election fraud.

Before we get there, how many remember what life was like under Covid restrictions? That wasn’t martial law, but it was a “national emergency.” That is, politicians called it that to unlock special powers only available under the rules governing emergencies. I do not believe there was an emergency caused by Covid, but do think the reaction to Covid caused a serious emergency that caused lasting harm.

My church stopped holding services. I had to wear a suffocating face mask to buy groceries. My nascent business was destroyed. A friend who had just bought a gym, had to figure out how to survive with no customers allowed for six months. People couldn’t walk on the beach without risking arrest. It wasn’t martial law, but to me, it felt like it.

To reinforce the image, “President” Biden surrounded the White house with security fencing and thousands of National Guard troops for months. The ostensible reason was to protect the government from people like the rioting J6 Trump supporters, though Trump supporters arguably had nothing to do with the riot*. It wasn’t “martial law,” but felt like it to me.

The only reason it wasn’t martial law is that what the government wanted to do, though unlawful under the Constitution, was supported by the civilian government. So they did the equivalent of martial law using civilian authority and gave us the onerous national emergency we all suffered under.

After the midterms, we are now hearing talk of martial law or an emergency declaration to restore integrity in elections. This is because the courts and congress have failed to provide any substantive redress on this issue. I look at this a little differently from my friends in election integrity circles, who focus on fraud.

Fraud is important, but there are two underlying issues I consider more important: fitness for purpose and transparency. Based on my evaluation of about a dozen states’ voter rolls, and what others have told me about states I haven’t looked at personally, the voter rolls nationwide are not fit for purpose. For that reason, everything downstream of the rolls, which is literally everything, is also not fit for purpose.

The second issue, transparency, is also important as it relates to auditability. Without transparency, it is not possible to credibly audit any election to determine if the results are accurate and reflect the will of voters. Even if the infrastructure was sound and there was no fraud, lack of transparency alone is reason to not trust election outcomes.

Lack of transparency happens when the state of Wisconsin charges $11,000 for each snapshot of their voter roll database, and those snapshots are crammed with errors and lack important data, like dates of birth. It also happens when election results are overwritten by third party vendors, when ballots are shredded before the 22 month deadline, courts refuse to allow the DOJ to check for non-citizen voters, and risk limiting audits which at best answer how many ballots were counted, but not whether the ballots were genuine or given only to qualified voters.

The argument for a national emergency or the more extreme martial law is that our civilian authorities and foreign nationals are either complicit in election fraud or are so incompetent that they have created the equivalent of a coup. In America, elections are how the government is “taken over.” The key to that system is that it isn’t corrupted to the point that it can be gamed to advantage by adversaries. If it is in that condition now, it has to be dealt with by persons outside the system. That is the argument.

There is, however, another argument, and it rests on a foundation that is generally agreed-upon by both sides: illegal immigration. I don’t even like calling it that, because it is equally an invasion of foreign men, primarily across the southern border. All enter illegally, making them criminals. Then, they commit more crimes here, as we all know.

There is a law on the books today that has the potential to stop the invasion almost overnight. It is 8 U.S. Code § 1324 - Bringing in and harboring certain aliens . This law allows for the arrest, fining, and incarceration of anyone aiding and abetting any illegal alien entry into the US. Imagine who has already violated this law: every single NGO that has facilitated migrant caravans. Every politician, mostly Democrat, who supported the invasion at any level. Judges and prosecutors who looked the other way as this was happening, or handed out reduced penalties to illegals. Personnel at prisons who falsified intake information to make illegals from multiple countries into Caucasian Americans.

If our government declared a national emergency with the narrow purpose of enforcing that one law, it has the potential of accomplishing the same goal as a national emergency designed to fix elections. The reason is that the people facilitating illegal entry into our country are the same people who have interfered with election transparency, in part by bringing in illegals and registering them to vote.

*Multiple AI fact-checkers disagree with me on this, but I don’t care. Their “trusted sources” are highly biased and thus inaccurate. My take is that the J6 event was orchestrated by nefarious actors who wanted to prevent any investigation of election results prior to certification. J6 was designed to prevent what Trump and his supporters wanted, an investigation, by creating an emergency that would halt debate on the topic.