The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn Bartelli's avatar
Kathryn Bartelli
13h

Effort to try to get people to revolt, cause an uprising?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Charlie Prime's avatar
Charlie Prime
19h

Patrick Bet-David did an interview Thomas Rosseau.

Anyone can watch this interview and get a good sense of whether he is a Fed...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTx0UD8p01o

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture