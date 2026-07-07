During a recent power outage caused by a storm, I was without electricity for several days. I didn’t have access to my computer during that time, but managed to make a few posts on X before deciding I should conserve my phone’s battery. One of those posts was about the Patriot Front.

I used voice-to-text because I hate typing on the phone’s small screen. This introduced a few errors that normally don’t happen when I’m typing. Regardless, the post went up. A few days later, my electricity was restored. I was astonished by how well that post had done. It was a throwaway — just a quick comment, but it had almost 60,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Most of the comments sounded like they were from liberals. They were loaded with angry profanities and demeaning comparisons, but mostly the cuss words. Liberals tend to be unimaginative when attempting ridicule. Some of the comments, I think, were from conservatives. The comments made me wonder, “what did I say to annoy so many people?”

The original post simply said that I wanted to know who the Patriot Front were. That is, were they a bunch of disguised FBI agents? Or were they a bunch of racists, end of story? I didn’t write it as simply as that, but that’s what I was getting at.

The responses ranged from “You just want tyranny you authoritarian bad guy you” to “Argghh! f**** f**** F****!” (but with less flair).

My question was pretty simple, and the reason behind it, as far as I know, is also reasonable: it should be very easy to find out if the Patriot Front is partly, mostly, or entirely composed of FBI agents. No one seems to have checked. Why not?

The other, less important, question is: are they really a racist white supremacist hate group modeled after the Nazis in WWII-era Germany? The reason this is less important is that the media are so eager to brand everything in sight as “racist” that I don’t believe anything they publish on politically relevant subjects without independent verification. And I don’t mean from other media sources.

I am beginning to doubt whether racism exists at all in the form described by the press — unreasonable hatred of non-Caucasians by Caucasians. The reasons are these:

I see no evidence of widespread hatred.

Any hatred that does exist is arguably a reaction to “anti-racism” efforts by the media, which seem designed to cause people to hate each other.

The kind of racism I do believe in — again, largely manufactured by the media’s unceasing efforts — is unreasonable hatred of Caucasians by everyone else. There was a time when I believed we lived in a largely color-blind society. No longer.

As part of a book I was preparing a few years ago, before the dark ages of Biden, I researched the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville. One of the things I learned was that the people identified by the media as “Trump-supporting white supremacists” were different than described. Some did support Trump at that moment, but within days or weeks, all had repudiated Trump and sworn to vote against him. Some had that opinion to begin with. Others weren’t white supremacists. None were both for more than a few days.

One of the people involved, Thomas Ryan Rousseau, is the founder of Patriot Front. Seeing his name associated with Charlottesville, and the reporting about Charlottesville, made me want to find independent corroboration of his status as a white supremacist. After all, it is one of the media’s favorite lies, and genuine examples of this type of person are rare enough to be exotic.

The Patriot Front has a website. Their manifesto may be found there. Buried on page two are two lines that seem to acknowledge that Patriot Front is racist. They write that to be “American” one must be “of the founding stock” (European), not from a “foreign land.” Later, the manifesto states several times that Americans belong to a “race.”

I couldn’t find anything that said non-Caucasians were bad, but there is enough to confirm that they envision race-based tests for American citizenship. That is on its face racist, so I won’t dispute the press on that item.

Next, we have conservatives who claim that Patriot Front is an FBI front, and not representative of conservative values. The last part I can vouch for. I don’t know any conservatives who would support race-based tests for citizenship. An organization I do support, Turning Point USA, was founded by Charlie Kirk, who had this to say on the subject:

“That BS they’re trying to say out there, it’s not who we are, it’s not what we believe, it’s not what Turning Point believes… It’s very funny, they say, ‘Oh Charlie, you must be an ethno-nationalist because these four people with no lives show up outside your event.’ First of all, that’s a bunch of nonsense.” — Charlie Kirk, Colorado State University, 2018

At this point, I am prepared to believe that Patriot Front is an ethno-nationalist group. They as much as say so in their manifesto. If descendants of Caucasian Europeans are the only people qualified for American citizenship, then they are ethno-nationalist. As for whether they are white supremacists as well, the only clues I found were a handful of antisemitic statements made by Rousseau. Judaism isn’t technically a race, but antisemites don’t seem to know that, so from their perspective, it may as well be racism or white supremacy.

The reason Patriot Front looks like an FBI front is that they all wear identical, clean-pressed uniforms that physically resemble what FBI agents in training wear at Quantico: khaki trousers, blue polo shirts, sunglasses, and blue baseball caps. They also have similar builds due to similar fitness requirements, similar haircuts, and are about the same average age — the result of a recruiting focus on men aged 18–35.

As an ethno-nationalist group, the FBI would have reason to infiltrate it, but the question is whether the entire group is an FBI front. It doesn’t look like it to me. Their appearances create an image problem only for those blinded by media narratives, who can’t tell the difference between a real racist and a powdered donut.

Conservatives realize this, so why the focus on the FBI? Is it as simple as the fact that Patriot Front seems to have modeled themselves after the FBI? If that’s all there is to it, I’d like that question explicitly answered so we can get back to what really matters: Patriot Front does not represent conservatives in general, or Trump supporters.

If they are all FBI agents, that would be interesting too, but I’m tired of seeing the allegation repeated without proof, and no effort made to determine whether it is true.

Last, why did I get so many comments about this? The thrust of them was: “don’t look there” or “don’t open that door.” Those kinds of warnings are exactly what you’d expect — if the Patriot Front turns out to be a government operation after all.