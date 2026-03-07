For anyone who hasn’t been following the story on the Zark Files or elsewhere: something fishy happened in Bexar County, Texas during the Republican primaries last week. The short version is this: the record of checked-in voters for the second day of early voting, February 18th, was meaningfully altered by a purpose-built application.

The application captured 735 records of apparently genuine voters and used those as the basis for creating 4,110 fictitious records, which simultaneously deleted 4,116 genuine records — a deliberate net loss of 6, the significance of which will become clear below. Then, some time before candidate Weston Martinez downloaded a new version of the file — which contained no anomalies — on February 25th, the synthetic records were replaced by what appear to be genuine entries.

The exploit raises a number of difficult questions, all of which I want to answer here. They are: Are you sure those records are fraudulent? Why would someone do that? If it was meant to generate fraudulent votes, how was it done? And what are the penalties for simply writing the code?

Are You Sure Those Records Are Fraudulent?

Yes. The proof is mathematical and does not depend on interpretation.

Every legitimate Texas State Voter ID is a whole number. The 4,110 records in question carry fractional IDs — numbers with decimal components that cannot exist in any legitimate voter registration database. That alone disqualifies them. But the deeper proof is in their structure.

The records were not duplicates. They were mathematically constructed, alphabetically sorted, and placed entirely within a 777-million-ID dead zone in Texas voter ID space that could only be located by querying all 18.3 million records across all 254 Texas counties. The arithmetic is internally interlocking: span divided by gap equals exactly 4,109.0000 — a perfect integer that random or corrupted data cannot produce. Purpose-written software, and only purpose-written software, generates that result.

The algorithm sorted 735 real voters alphabetically by last name, starting with Abel and stopping at Braswell at exactly position 435. That cutoff is not arbitrary — it is the only stopping point that produces clone counts divisible by 15, with 300 anchor voters receiving 5 copies each and 435 receiving 6 copies each (300 × 5 + 435 × 6 = 4,110). Any other stopping point breaks the arithmetic. Six real voters were discarded from the source list to achieve this numerical precision — a detail that rules out rounding error and confirms deliberate design.

The gap containing the synthetic IDs sits in a range with no real voters anywhere in the Texas statewide database of 18.3 million records. Identifying that gap required querying the complete statewide file — meaning whoever wrote this code had already conducted reconnaissance at the state level before the injection took place.

Additionally, the gaps between successive synthetic records follow a four-value palindromic cycle that is the signature of IEEE 754 double-precision floating-point arithmetic executing alternating forward and reverse passes in a compiled language. This pattern cannot be produced by a spreadsheet, by manual data entry, or by any known failure mode. It is the fingerprint of purpose-built code.

All 4,110 synthetic records carry a date of February 18, 2026 — consistent with automated batch insertion on that date.

A Tale of Two Systems: Dallas 2022 and Bexar 2026

Before going further, it is worth addressing a comparison that has circulated online between the Bexar County incident and a 2022 event in Dallas County, where video footage appeared to show poll pad screens incrementing their voter counts rapidly while displaying “Poll Closed,” with no poll worker interaction visible.

The Dallas incident and the Bexar incident involve different systems, and that difference is important.

The Dallas devices in 2022 were ES&S ExpressPoll e-pollbooks. KnowInk, the manufacturer of the Bexar County poll pads, confirmed it had no Dallas County contract in 2022. The ES&S system is explicitly designed for bidirectional, jurisdiction-wide synchronization — every device in the county continuously receives check-in updates from every other device, in near-real time, without any poll worker action required. Under that architecture, a burst of count increases on a device after polls close has a plausible innocent explanation: delayed propagation of check-ins logged at other precincts throughout the day, flushing through once network congestion subsided. Whether that explanation is correct in Dallas’s case is a separate question, but it is architecturally coherent.

The KnowInk Poll Pad works differently. It loads a voter file from KnowInk’s central ePulse platform prior to election day and transmits its own check-ins outbound to ePulse every 15 minutes. It does not receive continuous inbound check-in data from other devices during the voting day. A KnowInk device’s counter reflects local check-ins only. If a KnowInk Poll Pad’s count increments after polls close with no poll worker present, there is no architectural explanation analogous to the Dallas “lag” theory.

The Dallas incident demonstrates that unusual count behavior at poll closing is not inherently suspicious when the system is designed for bidirectional jurisdiction-wide sync — the architecture provides an innocent explanation. The KnowInk system does not have that architecture. When the same type of anomalous behavior occurs on a system that lacks any innocent architectural explanation for it, that absence is meaningful. The Dallas contrast does not cast doubt on Bexar. It illuminates exactly why Bexar is different.

One further point: following anomalies during the 2024 election cycle, Dallas County replaced its ES&S devices with KnowInk Poll Pads. The vulnerability documented in Bexar County is now potentially present in Dallas as well.

Why Would Someone Do That?

The answer is straightforward: there is no innocent explanation for purpose-built code.

A software glitch does not produce a palindromic floating-point gap sequence. A database error does not generate 4,110 records with fractional IDs spaced at mathematically perfect intervals in a dead zone identified by statewide reconnaissance. A test file accidentally loaded into a live election system does not sort real voters alphabetically, calculate clone counts divisible by 15, and discard six records to achieve numerical elegance. Every one of those features required intentional design. The code was written by someone who understood both the KnowInk system architecture and the Texas voter ID structure, and who built a tool specifically to exploit both.

Purpose-built tools have objectives. This one was built to generate fraudulent entries in an official election pollbook. Whatever the downstream intention — and I will address that below — the upstream act was deliberate and illegal before a single record was ever injected. Nor does any authorized election administration function require placing synthetic records in a dead zone identified by statewide reconnaissance. There is no legitimate use for this code.

This point tends to get lost in debates about whether fraud was “proven”: the writing of this code was itself a crime. Under 18 U.S.C. § 1030, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, knowingly causing the transmission of a program or command that intentionally causes unauthorized damage to a protected computer is a federal offense — and conspiracies and attempts are equally criminalized. A U.S. Senate race appeared on the Bexar County ballot. That makes the ePulse system a protected computer under federal law. The person who wrote this code committed a federal felony at the moment of creation, independent of whether any record was ever transmitted or any ballot ever printed.

Under Texas Penal Code § 33.05, knowingly accessing a computer system that is part of a voting system and affecting that system is a first-degree felony carrying up to 99 years in prison. The statute explicitly states that the offense does not require that the affected votes actually be used in the official determination of an outcome. Under Texas Penal Code § 37.10, altering a governmental record with intent to defraud is a second-degree felony. Under 52 U.S.C. § 20511, knowingly and willfully defrauding the residents of a state of a fair election through the procurement of voter registration applications known to be materially false or fictitious carries federal imprisonment of up to five years. A synthetic voter record used to generate a ballot is, by definition, a fictitious voter registration.

The person who wrote this code was not engaged in research, testing, or hypothetical security analysis. They were engaged in the commission of multiple overlapping federal and state felonies.

If It Was Meant to Generate Fraudulent Votes, How?

The Keystone

An arch is structurally unstable until its final piece is placed. Every stone on either side exerts pressure, but nothing locks until the keystone drops into position. After that, the harder you push, the more the arch holds. The pressure itself becomes the source of stability.

The Bexar County operation has a keystone. It is not the injection code, as sophisticated as that code is. It is not the ballot processing, however it was accomplished. It is not even the file cleanup. The keystone is the remedy problem — and once you see it, the entire structure becomes immovable.

Here is the sequence as best I can reconstruct it. Voting concludes on February 18th. Reconciliation is performed. The tabulator count matches the pollbook count. That result is recorded. The gate is closed and everyone goes home satisfied.

Then, after hours, the algorithm runs. It requires the completed check-in file — all real voters who appeared that day — and it cannot execute without it. That is why it cannot run during voting. It needs the full dataset. Once it has that, it injects 4,110 synthetic records into the pollbook back end and generates ballot authorizations from each one. Those authorizations could have been used — by one or two people with after-hours access and supervisory authority — to process physical ballots through the available voting equipment. The votes go into the tabulator. At the end of that session, the synthetic records are deleted from the pollbook. The files are cleaned.

What remains is a tabulator count approximately 4,110 higher than the pollbook count. The first reconciliation — the one everyone witnessed and certified — passed cleanly, because it happened before any of this occurred. A second reconciliation, run now, would reveal the gap. But no one is required to run a second reconciliation. The first one passed. It is on record. The matter is administratively closed.

If someone does notice the gap and raises it, the keystone engages. To act on that discrepancy, an administrator must affirmatively conclude that the certified count is wrong. They must identify a remedy. And here the arch becomes load-bearing: every legitimate ballot cast on February 18th is a thermally printed, mechanically uniform card, physically indistinguishable from every fraudulent one. There is no test that identifies which 4,110 cards to remove. The only available remedy is canceling the election entirely and starting over.

Consider what that requires. A winning candidate who reportedly spent in the range of $100 million on his campaign would have every legal and financial resource to contest that cancellation. The county would bear the cost of a new election. Administrators who certified the original result would face personal and institutional exposure for that certification. The system — the courts, the political structure, the administrative bureaucracy — generates overwhelming pressure to defend the count, not to question it. That pressure is not corruption. Most of the people feeling it are honest. It is simply the weight of institutional reality.

The fraud, in this framing, does not succeed because it is invisible. It succeeds because even when visible, it can’t be remedied. The keystone is not the crime. The keystone is the impossibility of the cure.