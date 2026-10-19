The Zark Files

The Zark Files

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Fritz Krieg's avatar
Fritz Krieg
6d

This mirrors in some key ways what I saw in WA country electoral files circa 1999-2002 when I was doing maintenance for them on duplicates. The NEVER cleaned the actual files.

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Queen Hotchibobo's avatar
Queen Hotchibobo
6d

No wonder NY is so blue, they haven’t had a real election in decades.

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