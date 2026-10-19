For the last four years, I have ignored duplicate registrations to focus on clones. The New York State Board of Elections (NYSBOE) doesn’t distinguish between the two, but they are materially different. At least, after June, 2007, they are.

Duplicate: Name, DOB, SBOEID match

Clone: Name, DOB match (different state ID numbers)

The difference is that ballots are granted based on ID numbers. For this reason, duplicates can only receive one ballot for the total group, no matter how many members it has. Clones can receive as many ballots as there are clones. In NY, this is up to 25 for a single known false identity.

The registration date makes a difference. This is because there were no state ID numbers before June 1st, 2007. Before that date, records that look like duplicates today because they have the same state ID numbers, looked like clones because their county ID numbers don’t match. Those records at that time could get extra ballots for additional county ID numbers. This doesn’t mean they did, but the capability existed.

I know of at least one case where this happened. “Mr. M.,” (a pseudonym) has 25 registrations. All are fake because Mr. M. is not a real person. This has been ascertained by canvassing. All of the registrations were generated during the same month of the year 2000. Most are clones as we would define them today, but some are duplicates because the state ID numbers assigned to them seven years after they were originally registered, match.

Mr. M. voted multiple times in the 2000 election, if the county records are trusted. Therefore, the efficacy of the method is demonstrated by this example of fully executed fraud. Without investigation, it is impossible to know that happened the rest of these pre-2007 duplicates, but in the corporate world, one wouldn’t assume all were benign.

Here are the details:

The figures below come from the New York State voter file dated August 6, 2025. Records are matched on first name, surname and full date of birth. State ID numbers are ignored; only county ID numbers matter.

1. All duplicates, any date

2,556,296 name and date-of-birth combinations appear on two or more registrations with different county ID numbers.

Together they account for 5,786,200 registrations.

2. When those registrations were made

1,889,229 were registered before June 1, 2007.

3,865,689 were registered on or after June 1, 2007.

31,282 have a missing or impossible registration date.

324,031 combinations have two or more registrations dated before June 1, 2007. These are the cases that functioned as clones before the state ID existed.

3. How many were active at the same time before June 1, 2007

“Active” means registered and not yet purged. A registration counts only from its registration date until its purge date or June 1, 2007, whichever comes first.

302,308 combinations had two or more registrations active at the same time, involving 612,892 registrations.

261,292 of those combinations had registrations in two or more counties. 41,016 had them all in one county.

6,918 combinations had three or more registrations active at once.

How long they stayed active together before June 1, 2007:

30 days or more: 289,331 combinations (586,926 registrations)

3 months or more: 282,491 (573,229)

6 months or more: 274,783 (557,780)

1 year or more: 255,267 (518,643)

5 years or more: 112,104 (229,213)

Most of these were not brief overlaps. Five out of six combinations had registrations active together for a year or more.

A note on missing purge dates. Many records in the file are marked purged but carry no purge date. Without a date there is no way to know when, or whether, they left the rolls, so the figures above count them as active up to June 1, 2007. 169,093 of the 302,308 combinations include at least one such record.

With every one of those records removed, the numbers fall, but they don’t go away:

136,507 combinations still had two or more registrations active at the same time (275,202 registrations).

104,544 were active together for a year or more.

37,754 were active together for five years or more.

What these numbers don’t include. When a voter moved, the registration date was often updated to the date of the move. An older duplicate registration can therefore look like a post-2007 record and drop out of the count. Every figure above is a minimum.

Conclusion

Before June 2007, New York had no statewide ID number to tie one person to one registration. Each county ID worked on its own. In the file as it stands today, more than 300,000 identities had two or more of those county IDs active at the same time, and most stayed that way for a year or longer. Each extra county ID was a registration that could be issued a ballot. Mr. M. shows that this was not just a theoretical risk: his registrations were created in a single month, spread across the state, and voted.

That makes the years before 2007 a danger zone. The number of pre-2007 duplicates still in the file shows how much room there was for serious election manipulation, and how little stood in its way.

And the number still in the file is not the whole story. We know that at least half a million clones were deleted from the records in 2007, and there may have been more. The duplicates counted here are records roughly twenty years old or older, which have had two decades of list maintenance to be removed. Whatever remains is what survived that process. The true number of duplicate registrations active before 2007 was almost certainly larger than what we can count today.