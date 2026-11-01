“Report Voter Fraud” on the government website is nearly worthless.

To report anything, you have to say who committed the suspected fraud. In other words, not only one name at a time, but if one person or a coordinated group of persons caused or enabled hundreds of thousands of fake votes to be cast, you have to know who did it even if the name(s) of the perpetrators don’t match the names used to steal votes.

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For instance, let’s say that “John Doe #1” is a fake name that doesn’t belong to any real person, but John Doe #1, and 100,000 other fake identities are used to vote, but Jane Doe #34 is the real person who arranged the fake votes. The records would show John Doe #1 committing “voter fraud”, but would not show Jane Doe #34 committing election fraud.

If John Doe #2 is a real person who has three ID numbers, only one of the numbers is legal. If all three are used to vote, JOhn Doe #2 could be suspected of, and even prosecuted for voter fraud. However, it still might be Jane Doe #34 who arranged for the extra two votes cast in John Doe #1’s name.

Based on the information I have, there are hundreds of John Doe #1 problems in New York alone, and over a million John Doe #2 problems. I could easily send the list of names and ID numbers to the government, but I don’t think those names (with one exception) had any knowledge of fraud committed using their names, or that fictitious names bear any relationship to the names of people responsible for creating them.

What this means to me is that the voter fraud reporting page is limited in a way that will prevent the reporting or discovery of the majority of all examples of actual election fraud. It appears designed to catch non-citizen voters, but even then, I seriously doubt that the non-citizens themselves are always the people going in and voting in their name.

https://america.gov/chat

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