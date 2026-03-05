The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
2h

It's me Again. Sigh.

"When a county signs a vendor agreement transferring custody of election data to an offsite server in an unknown location managed by a company it cannot compel to produce records, that official has not discharged their duty — they have abandoned it. The ignorance that follows is not a defense. It is the consequence of the abdication itself." This is Excellent!

I told a person here who has worked non-stop on "the elections" (to the point of now starting to run for office), that I didn't call the "County Commissioners" County Commissioners anymore. Instead I preferred the title "Beggars". They have given away all their authority in the name of not having the state unhappy with them. They are broke and want money, money, money, and that comes from the state.

In the meantime, the SOS yelled down from her perch that the tabulators are her property and no one outside of her control can touch the ballots. She has full control of popping out ID#s while the clerks go through some ancient ceremony to convince themselves that they are in charge of county rolls. I watched as they were trying to take voter ID#s national. ERIC, and some salesmen...

So the counties, who are the only ones that can be accountable for their voting population are neutered, then castrated, then have thier teeth pulled and are now in the process of having their bones removed. Most wait for an opportunity to fly up to the state or national level of "candidates". It's a springboard to Greater things.

I am here with a copy of the summer 2025 "state" voter roll. Per my comment on your previous post I am now able to see that the "old" voter ID#s in the July 2021 download were 1,103,656 records (those are single digits to #2,843,366). Over 4 years to June 2025 those "old" numbers dropped by 15.75%. The "new" numbers from December 2018 forward are quickly closing in on half a million records. This is occuring in a database with approx. 1.35M records between 2021 and 2025. In 2018 there were 1,261,639 "eligible" voters (that use to be called "registered voters"). The state won't even leave registering up to its citizens.

Thank you. You are helping so much with your clarity.

Reply
Share
1 reply
NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
2h

😏 Well, at least it’s not a 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙧 you’re poking! (But…)

https://gab.com/nc4gab/posts/116178458023813580

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture