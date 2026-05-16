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Allison Crisci Nickolai's avatar
Allison Crisci Nickolai
9hEdited

This all needs reported to the EAC that CONTINUES to certify versions of the KNOWINK pollbooks and no others. Please keep us posted and please file with CISA as this is not limited to county- it involves STATE level database for the gaps. UTAH cannot use the excuse of TEAMS implementation as Bexar TX did… keep at it Sir! 🙏

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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
8h

Two things:

"The seven states that created ERIC in 2012 were Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. By 2019, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin had joined the partnership, with Texas joining in March 2020[11] and Oklahoma adopting legislation to join in April 2021."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electronic_Registration_Information_Center

When I asked how and when does an election get "posted" to the voter roll--was it via the poll book or via the tabulators (the tabulators are "christened" A-Absentee; E-Early Voting: P-Election Day Voting), the chickens ("officials") just stood around the barnyard scratching. Finally, the Robis Poll Book vendor contributed, "We use a copy of the voter roll to conduct the election." All that did was hatch other questions. Is the copy sourced from the county or do they bypass that because of magical ERIC and go to the state for the copy?

And, I guess a third thing, I wouldn't trust these people to order lunch.

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