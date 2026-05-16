When I post here, I like to provide answers. Today, I have a question: Where did the Tooele, Utah file come from? Or more accurately, who altered it?

Readers will recall that Dr. Walter Daugherity sent me a file about two weeks ago for analysis. He received the file from a candidate for office in Tooele. The candidate says he received a link to the file from the local Republican Party.

Dr. Daugherity sent me a different file on February 20, 2026, forwarded to him by Weston Martinez, a candidate for office in Bexar County, TX. Martinez received the file from the local Republican Party chair, whose office downloaded it directly from the county board of election’s website.

Both files bear an identical algorithmic signature. These are not independent anomalies but interlocking components of a single designed structure:

A name field where the contents are duplicated Bexar: 5 or 6 times each name Tooele: 11 or 22 times each name All duplicated names have unique ID numbers

Fractional numbers Bexar: ID numbers are fractional, extending 15 decimal point values Tooele: house numbers are fractional (and most are negative), extending 15 decimal places

Incremented fields Bexar: House numbers and precincts Tooele: Highway numbers and mailing address PO Boxes and Zip Codes

Logic and math tests in both files are the same Define range of fractional number field, divide by number of records, use product as step value between numbers Decision tree when/when not to increment



In the last week, I have had an opportunity to speak with some officials in Utah about the Tooele file. All three seem credible and honest to me, but the conversations raise the question: how was the Tooele file made or altered? Or more simply, where did it come from?

The email containing the file that was sent to the Republican Party precinct chairs was located and opened. On examination, as reported to me, it contained none of the anomalies I observed. However, I was also told that multiple candidates had reported the same anomalies as the candidate who sent the file to Dr. Daugherity. This suggests the file could only have been altered after leaving the county but before it was received by any of the candidates.

The problem is that the Bexar and Tooele files bear identical algorithmic signatures. This indicates a common source. In Bexar’s case, one strong possibility is the KNOWiNK poll pad and ePulse system. This is because the check-in data recorded in the file is entered via poll pad and then distributed to the county via ePulse.

Tooele County also uses KNOWiNK tools, though this isn’t true of every county in the state. This is a semi-logical origin for the Tooele file. Both locations use the same cloud-based system, which makes it possible to alter files from either county — or any other county in the 29 states it serves. It isn’t supposed to do that, but it is technically feasible because a connection exists.

In Tooele, the altered file is purportedly the voter registration list. In Bexar, it is an early voting check-in list. It bothers me that they are different types of lists, particularly because the poll pad system must be involved with generating check-ins but shouldn’t be involved in registration, though it does have access to registration data for check-in purposes.

One official suggested to me that the common vector was a Republican Party-specific data center. However, it has been established that the Bexar data could not be explained that way. The full chain of custody is known, and it doesn’t include that entity. In Bexar, the only known viable possibilities are the county itself or KNOWiNK, either one of which is problematic.

In Tooele, if everything reported to me is true, the chain broke somewhere between the county and the candidate. As far as I know, that leaves only entities connected to the Republican Party — and this is where the argument strains. It is just a hair this side of impossible for two files with an identical algorithmic signature to have different origins. There is no way in a normal universe that the same signature was created independently in two different places.

That impossibility is the finding. It points toward a chain of custody in Tooele that ultimately looks more like what is found in Bexar than current testimony suggests. The testimony may be entirely truthful — and still incomplete. Until more information comes out, that remains a hypothesis. But it is a hypothesis with very little competition.