Someone in Sudan posted on Facebook that USAID employees were CIA operatives. USAID reacted by asking Facebook to remove the offending post. It was removed. Problem solved. Question: were the USAID employees actually CIA operatives?

At the most superficial level, no. They were USAID employees, not CIA employees. They have convergent interests but are technically distinct. To the Sudanese, they were as similar as merchant opium traders in China and the British warships that forced the Chinese to allow the opium trade.

The email shared in the image above is one of many documents in the recent USAID document drop. I’ve only looked at a few of the documents. They look like fragments of a conspiracy to violate the civil rights of conservatives, but without consciousness of guilt, or mens rea.

This comes across most clearly in a video. In it, several speakers explain why it is important to combat what they call mis/dis/malinformation (MDM). The examples I saw were vaccine hesitancy, J6, pizzagate and climate change denialists. Speaker Shannon Maguire describes the importance of “innoculation theory.” This is a technique designed to make people resist ideas they might otherwise listen to.

This is the method:

Tell your target that their opinion is not shared by everyone, thereby isolating them Acknowledge and accept that the target disagrees, then point out that others with the same perspective have been persuaded. This creates reasonable options to their extremist beliefs. Point out that if any group reinforces the target’s beliefs by saying they are true while options exist, you should “step away” because they are not honestly disclosing alternative explanations. The result should be a target who is more willing to argue within his own group and less likely to support the fringe group’s position.

If this makes you feel like an unwilling participant in a psyop, you’re not alone. Listening to the USAID employees talking about me as a “target” made me feel that way too. This is distinct from the way marketers talk about a “target customer” or “target market.” USAID is talking about converting beliefs that could have fatal consequences if wrong. If the Covid-19 vaccines aren’t safe, then injury and death are the result and thousands of people lost their careers for nothing. If J6 really wasn’t an insurrection, then the millions of people coerced into silence by it were harmed, not to mention the thousands who were imprisoned. This is not benign.

The people speaking in the USAID video seemed to believe that what they were suggesting was honorable. None came across as if they were contemplating evil. My impression was of a group of nosy neighbors who happened to be either stupid or ill-informed, reccommending that everyone start breathing pure carbon monoxide to improve their complexion while reducing the national debt. Nonsensical, but sincere.

From their point of view, it was the opposite. Conservatives, though never named, are regarded as lacking critical thinking skills, are not familiar with “fact-based information” and have been hoodwinked by disinformation. The solution, they say, is to “speak truth to power.”

To accomplish this goal, USAID decided to impose its view of reality on social media and traditional journalists by exercising governmental pressure. All of the documents I read, a small number of the total released, support this reading. They utilized their massive resources to control media narratives worldwide so that they conformed to their progressive utopian version of reality. A version that is largely false and which caused considerable harm.

USAID is the globalist extremist version of an HOA, where they burn down your house if your flowers are the wrong color. They think they have everyone’s best interests in mind, and are too dim to realize how wrong they are.

It was easier when I thought they were uniformly evil.