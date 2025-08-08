The Zark Files

8d

Great summary! Thx

8d

Have you watched "Let My People Go"?

https://rumble.com/v4h66w3-official-let-my-people-go-full-length-documentary.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

Once they discovered the Albert Sensors it became unnecessary to count all the flies in the ointment. They are for "balancing" (as in accounting) the elections...and the elections never balance. The scope of the cheat could only be accomplished at the federal level. That is why you have the "officials" signing the memo stating the 2020 election was the most secure election in U.S. history. The bad guys behind the curtain remained a mystery while the "officials," politicians and most of the candidates played along.

I told the tabulator "vote flipping" theory person, "Don't fall in love with your work." He was so uninterested in the "voter roll" problems. And then there was the kaboom of the "mules" news. I just sighed.

The reason it is all happening is because the money launderers are making it happen (think Federal Reserve). On Peter the Great's Telegram: U.S. Senator from S.D. (for 26.5 years) John Thune shows cash from Smurfing of $1,148,902, stealing the identities of 714 senior citizens with direct help from WinRed.

All you need are the "flies'," the ones in the ointment, bank records.

Jeff did a good job in "Fingerprints of Fraud" showing the structure of mob crime families. I think there are about 5 "families" running this mess. The Org Chart for one family is Boss or don; Consigilere; Underboss; Capo (his chart shows 3); Soldier also known as "made man" (the chart shows 6, 2 under each Capo); and finally the Associate (defined as: An individual who is part of a crew but has not been made and commits crimes under the protection/direction of made members.

The reason the fed can run it is because the counties have been turned into paupers. Most of the "state officials" need to be arrested. They are as low as "Associate" in the family. National politicians and the "invented Oligarchs" (Zuckerberg comes to mind) are "Soldiers" knowingly or unknowingly.

The only reason this whole structure exists is because of electronics. And the 5 families probably Love watching us scurry around. Why? Because it creates perfect cover for them and they stay behind the curtain. Jeffrey Epstein was a contract employee of bankers. Watching Tucker interview Richard Werner opens one's eyes.

And now we have to hear that Bill Barr is waddling back into the picture! Oy vey.

