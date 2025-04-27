This is the drawing I wanted to post a couple of days ago. I made it on my iPad in 2018 while waiting for the return of my computer after the motherboard died. It’s the same PC I use today, bought originally in 2010. At the time of purchase, it was a beast. Now, it is a behemoth. The only original components it still had were the hard drives that just f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Zark Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.