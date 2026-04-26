Mentally, I just spent the day in Utah. The entire day I’ve been contemplating the question, “why do some of Utah’s fake records have negative house numbers and others don’t?” Both are fractions, so they are all illegal, but it takes a little effort to not only go negative, but after doing so, to cross the zero barrier back to positive numbers.

To help visualize what I was seeing, I extracted the 24 anchor records. These belonged to real people, as far as I can tell. That left 373 fake records to deal with. If sorted by house number, all of which were both impossible and fake numbers, they fell into an interesting alternating alpha cycle order, in groups of 12 and 24.

The first “group” is the lowest house number in the city of Rush Valley, -5382.873. Notice, it is a fraction and negative. This is similar to New York’s Spiral algorithm, where the numbers are organized into groups and the first group only has one number, the lowest one in the county.

The next group has 12 records in reverse alphabetical order, by last name then first name. For the image below, names have been truncated to the first 2 characters of the last name. Many of these have the same 2 first letters but are not the same name. This is just to help visualize the sort order of the group.

Then we have a group of 24 names, also in reverse alpha order, but now extending farther into the alphabet. Note that all of the names in the 12 name groups recur exactly in every group of every size. The first 12 names in each of the large groups only recur in the large groups.

The following images shows the first half of the pattern. The position column tells you where each record falls in the full group. The alpha rank column tells you the rank of each name within each group. Any name with the same rank value (1-24) is the same name.

This image shows the full group of fake records in Rush Valley, Utah. It’s 373 out of 397 records. Over 90% of all records there are fake. Not only that, but they took the place of real voters, and also robbed them of their ID numbers.

At the bottom right, the yellow-coded records have positive house numbers. All the rest are negative. There are exactly 30 of them. They start after the first 6 records in the last group of 24. Why those? And why that many?

The answer begins with the pattern itself. Look at the image. From position 1 all the way to position 337, the sequence is perfectly regular — groups of 12 and 24, alternating without interruption, every name in its correct reverse alphabetical order, every group identical to the one before it. It is mechanical. It is relentless. It is exactly what a programmatically generated sequence looks like.

And then it breaks.

At position 338, the final group of 24 begins. But this group does not complete normally. At position 344 — exactly 25% of the way through that group — something changes. The house numbers cross zero. The remaining 75% of the group, 18 records, behaves differently from everything above it. And then the final group of 12 completes the sequence, all positive, all the way to position 373.

That gives you 18 positive records from the final group of 24, plus 12 from the trailing group, for a total of 30. But look at 30 another way: 24 + 6. One full group, plus exactly 25% of a group. The 75/25 split is confirmed twice in the same 30 records, from two different angles.

Now here is why this matters — and why the “humans see patterns” objection does not survive contact with the evidence.

In 2023, I documented an algorithm in New York’s voter rolls that I called the Spiral. The Spiral has a cut line. It is the point in each column where the regular arithmetic progression is deliberately interrupted and the remainder is repositioned. That cut line falls at exactly 75% of the column. It is not calculated from the data. It is hard-coded — fixed constants of 8, 83, 833, 8,333 — baked into the algorithm regardless of county size or data content.

The cut line in Utah is doing exactly the same thing. It is not merely a ratio that happens to match. It is the same functional mechanism — a regular repeating pattern running uninterrupted through the vast majority of the sequence, then deliberately broken at exactly the 75% mark, with the remaining 25% behaving differently.

In New York, the cut line interrupts an arithmetic progression of voter ID numbers.

In Utah, the cut line interrupts an alternating sequence of fake house numbers.

Same mechanism. Same proportion. Same function. Different state. Different data field. Different year.

I did not look at Utah’s data and notice an interesting ratio. I looked at Utah’s data already knowing what a 75% cut line means in this context, because I had documented it two years earlier in a completely different state. That is not a human seeing patterns. That is a hypothesis — derived from a previously documented algorithm — being confirmed in new data.

There is one more thread to pull.

New York’s Spiral algorithm is built around repunits — numbers composed entirely of the digit 1: 11, 111, 1,111, 11,111. They appear everywhere in the Spiral’s architecture. The cut line constants — 8, 83, 833, 8,333 — are all 75% of a repunit. The column separators are repunits. The number 11 is not incidental to the Spiral. It is its skeleton.

Now look at Utah’s fake records. Each of the 24 names is copied either 10 or 21 times. Add back the original real record for each name and you get 11 and 22. Eleven and twenty-two. One repunit, and its double.

This is not a ratio this time. It is not a structural feature that could be explained away as emergent arithmetic. It is a specific number — the same specific number that forms the backbone of New York’s Spiral — appearing as the exact copy count for every synthetic record in Rush Valley, Utah.

Utah is now connected to New York by three independent threads: the 75%/25% cut line, the function of that cut line as the point where a regular pattern is deliberately interrupted, and the repunit copy count of 11 and 22.

And it was already connected to Texas by the algorithmic structure documented in the Bexar County analysis.

Three states. Three independent forensic investigations. One number keeps showing up.

That is not a coincidence. That is a codebase.

Before moving on, let me address the obvious objections. There are four of them.

The first is pattern recognition bias. Human beings are extraordinarily good at finding patterns that aren’t there. Small numbers produce simple relationships. Of course you found 75%. Of course you found 11. You were looking for them.

But I did not find 75% in Utah and then name it. I documented a hard-coded 75% cut line in New York’s Spiral in 2023 — two years before I looked at Utah. The repunit structure of the Spiral was published before I examined a single Rush Valley record. These are not patterns I found and then matched to a theory. They are predictions — derived from a previously documented algorithm — confirmed in new data from a different state. That is the difference between pareidolia and forensics. Anyone can find a face in the clouds. Not everyone can describe the face before they look up.

The second objection is coincidence. Maybe Utah and New York just happen to share these features independently.

But we are not talking about one shared feature. We are talking about three independent forensic threads — the 75%/25% cut line, its function as a pattern interruption mechanism, and the repunit copy count of 11 and 22 — all appearing together, in the same dataset, alongside a fourth connection to Texas documented separately. The probability of four independent coincidences converging on the same small precinct in rural Utah is not a number worth calculating. It is a number worth laughing at.

The third objection is that there is an innocent administrative explanation. Perhaps fractional house numbers are a known data entry artifact. Perhaps the duplicated names reflect a legitimate registration process. Perhaps the sequencing is a coincidence of how the database was built.

This objection does not survive the data. Fractional house numbers are not a known artifact of any legitimate voter registration system. No administrative process produces 373 records with mathematically generated fake addresses, organized into algorithmically precise groups, with copy counts that are exact multiples of 11. And no coincidence of database construction independently replicates the specific architectural constants of an algorithm documented two years earlier in a completely different state.

The fourth objection is the most cynical: even if the records are artificial, no real harm was done. They are just extra entries. Nobody got hurt.

This is wrong on two counts. First, the fake records did not appear alongside real voter registrations — they took the place of them. Real voters had their names duplicated and their voter ID numbers reassigned to synthetic records, effectively displacing their identities within the system. Second, a voter roll that is more than 90% fake in a given precinct is not a voter roll. It is a mechanism. What that mechanism was designed to do on election day is a question this data alone cannot answer. But the question deserves to be asked — loudly, and by people with subpoena power.