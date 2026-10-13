Over the last couple of days, I’ve discovered a new reason I don’t want a nickel of support going to Ukraine: their manners.

Ukraine was trending in the news because of a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian oil terminal, launched hours after President Trump announced a deal with Putin to supply Russian diesel to the US and global markets. I wrote a post on X about it. At the time, I understood that Zelenskyy had said the purpose of the strike was to interfere with that deal, and to me, that looked like something that could be construed as a declaration of war against the United States.

I have since been unable to find any statement by Zelenskyy or a Ukrainian official saying so; that framing came from commentators. What a Ukrainian official did say is that Ukraine would keep burning Russian refineries regardless of the deal, and Zelenskyy publicly condemned the deal as a gift to Putin. My original post is what it is. But the subject of this piece is the reaction to it, and to the two posts that followed, neither of which relied on that claim.

The reaction was immediate and fierce, like nothing I’d ever seen. I clarified by writing a new bullet-point list of the four primary reasons I don’t support Ukraine. The bottom line of the list is that I see no benefit to the US in supporting Ukraine, and I do see harm. The biggest harm is that Ukraine allegedly helped Obama and company cheat to get Biden into office in 2020.

Anyone who helped the travesty known as the “Biden Administration” take office is, in my view, a traitor or a foreign enemy of the state. Unless the allegation is untrue, that puts Ukraine in the “enemy” camp.

The reaction to the second post was immediate, vicious, and voluminous.

Then I thought, “Hmm, I wonder what they’ll think of this dream I had, where Ukraine rejoined Russia, the war ended, and the former Soviet states also voluntarily rejoined Russia.” Not brilliant on my part, but I wanted to know whether anyone posting on any Ukraine-adjacent topic, as long as the post didn’t support Ukraine or arms for Ukraine, would be drowned in hostile responses.

My conclusion: yes.

The apparent goal is to intimidate people out of commenting on Ukraine at all, unless it is to beg the United States for money or to laud the courage of Ukrainian soldiers in contrast to evil Russians.

For the record, here is my position on the war itself, as opposed to American aid to Ukraine:

One of my colleagues was blown out of the sky by a Russian missile when the civilian airliner she was on was shot down after entering the airspace over the conflict zone on its way to Kuala Lumpur. I wasn’t happy about this.

It looks like Russia gave Ukraine many warnings that, had they been heeded, would have prevented the war. At the same time, others gave Ukraine many inducements to go to war, not to mention Ukraine’s own interests.

The war started in 2014 with Russia’s move into Crimea, though hostilities escalated in 2022, quite possibly due to “help” from the Biden administration and the EU.

Ukraine does have a brigade of literal Nazis who were, and may still be, harassing Russians. This doesn’t bother me as much as some might expect. Nearly all of Europe is behaving like Nazi Germany these days, and that is without counting paramilitary pressure groups like Antifa (a global paramilitary force), BLM, Just Stop Oil, etc.

Fault in the war is not as simple as “Russia crossed the border with tanks, therefore everything is their fault.”

I haven’t looked into the subject enough to say confidently which side is more at fault. That was my position on the conflict between Israel and everyone else (mostly Arabs) until around 2002. Then I looked into it, and now I am confident that Israel is in the right; I have yet to encounter a version of the “both sides are guilty” argument that I find persuasive.

At the moment, I lean toward the view that Ukraine created conditions that effectively invited a Russian invasion, but Russia had to cooperate by invading for that to work. If that’s what happened, then both are at fault.

The swarm of responses I received yesterday, including a couple of death threats, was unique in my experience. To say the messages were vulgar, crude, disrespectful, even monstrous, does not adequately convey the effect their sheer volume creates on its own.

At first, I didn’t know what was happening. I engaged with the first few as if the posters had misunderstood my meaning. With some, I was curt. Then I detected the leading edge of what I soon recognized as a coordinated attack. And here is the point: these crude messages, in their thousands, are how Ukraine chooses to represent itself to the world.

It reminded me of something that happened long ago, at one of my first jobs, which I quit on the first day. When I was 19, I was hired by S.A.N.E., a group similar to Greenpeace, to collect donations in Yonkers, NY. Some people gave; others didn’t. The people in my group were very disrespectful to those who gave nothing. They threw cigarette butts and soda cans on their lawns as they peeled out on the way to the next house.

It was clear that this group didn’t consider donations optional. This is how Ukraine seems to view aid to their country, whether it is real aid or a form of money-laundering and kickback operation. It isn’t optional. In America’s case, they want our money and weapons and are happy to smile if we hand them over, but if we say no, they react as if we were deadly enemies.

This is not a reciprocal relationship. It is the relationship a criminal has with his victim. That reason alone, and it comes down to manners, is enough for me to say “no” to any form of aid to Ukraine.

I know some Ukrainians from my time teaching in the Netherlands. They seemed like decent people. Regardless, until their country learns some manners and humility, it cannot be taken seriously as a partner of any kind.