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Deplorable Dave's avatar
Deplorable Dave
Oct 13

Ukraine has been in civil war since USA (CIA) instigated the coup in 2014. Eastern Ukraine rebelled and was attacked by Western Ukraine. Ukraine has been a CIA op for many decades. When Trump started to ask questions he was impeached. What a monster the CIA has created.

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
Queen Hotchibobo's avatar
Queen Hotchibobo
Oct 13

I saw your post on X and hearted it, but I was like you when I saw the replies.

There were so many that were just scatological vomits of the alphabet rather than reasoned arguments, I quit looking at them.

And I’m not going to take an inordinate amount of time looking into the history of the war, but I know enough to be skeptical.

1. Obama, by way of Victoria Nuland, undermined their election and installed an unqualified puppet.

2. We had promised Russia that we wouldn’t advance NATO close to them and then taunted them with NATO membership for Ukraine.

3. Biden mumbled out that if Russia just intruded a little way into Ukraine we wouldn’t object.

4. All of DC has enriched themselves with the laundered money.

So, in conclusion, this war has absolutely nothing to do with what the chattering class of the corporate media nor the thieves of DC say it is to do with. That’s what I do know.

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
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