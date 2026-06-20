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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
3d

Everything you wrote I agree with 100%. I pray that your words reach millions as a wake up call as to what we are facing in this country. These are not harmless, conscientious people who care about our country’s wellbeing and that of other citizens trying to right any wrongs. They are selfish, demented people who are bent on destroying everything we have enjoyed in a prosperous America, including freedom. They must be punished harshly, and their groups declared terrorists. They must be stopped. Freedom of speech does not include freedom to destroy property.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3d

Part of the problem is most of these issues occur in Blue States with activist judges that let these criminals out of jail with a slap on the wrist. No consequences equals rinse and repeat. We need to hold people accountable on all sides. 🇱🇷

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