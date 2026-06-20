The Pride People have finally gone all the way. They are now literally celebrating scum. As The Gateway Pundit reports, vandals are now encouraging the re-vandalization of national monuments that were recently repaired by the Trump administration. One of these is the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.

Vandals poured algae into it, other tried ripping up the bottom, and their friends aggressively protested efforts to clean up the vandalized site. Signs promoting destructive algae growth, like booster signs at a high school football game, were held high by protesters at the pond as they interfered with efforts to repair the damage.

The Lincoln Memorial honors former Republican President Lincoln, the man most directly responsible for freeing the slaves in America and who was assassinated by a liberal. If anything should tell us that leftists don’t mean what they say, this is it. If they really cared about slavery, ended over 150 years ago, they wouldn’t descrate the Lincoln memorial any more than they would dare say a word against Barack Obama or his pet imbecile, Joe Biden.

Leftists are the pus-encrusted self-injured crazy-eyed mindless zombies of the 21st century. What they lack in decorum they make up with in pure demon-possessed bile. When they go to their jobs as paid protesters, they aren’t “protesting” anything. They have no desire to persuade anyone. They are establishing dominance, and that’s all.

They go to a location, take it over simply by being there, and harass anyone who isn’t a member of their group. This amounts to criminal threats and criminal mischief when they encourage or engage in vandalism as well.

It is unwise to ignore, or to minimize the harm they are capable of. The people of China know this from their experience with the Red Guards. The Red Guards were mostly young students, with a few adult organizers sprinkled in, who started out as “protesters.” In the end, they were rushing into private homes as mobs, destroying everything within, and occasionally murdered people.

The Brown Shirts of Nazi Germany and the Bolsheviks of Russia were little different. We have Antifa, BLM, No Kings, and other groups. All are well-financed by shadowy groups intent on the destruction of America, and free enterprise in general across the world. The danger we face is that the threat continues to grow until it overwhelms any attempt to defend against it. That cannot be allowed to happen.

They may look like harmless mindless morons, but they’ve already tried several times to assassinate President Trump (killing and injuring bystanders in the process), successfully assassinated Charlie Kirk, pulled off the J6 coup (which killed several Trump supporters), and have committed other acts of vandalism and violence.

The rainbow-haired weirdos at the reflecting pool who cheer on the algae, are no different from the Antifa and BLM members that torched Minneapolis in 2020. Vandals who destroy our monuments must be punished, and punished harshly. When they do those things, they are declaring their intention to destroy the country itself and to become its new rulers.

Personally, I’d rather have a government that makes an effort to trim its lawn, polish its statues, and keeps the scum out of the pond.