As some of you have noticed, I’ve been posting some high quality content on X lately. My X account is “ZarkFiles”. This started exactly 8 days ago. The reason is that I decided to get to the bottom of why people posting about my research can get millions of views, but when I did the same thing, I’d get dozens or single digits.

This doesn’t mean I am displeased when someone else gets 27 million views with one post about my research, as happened in February, or multiple people get 1M-3M views each when they posted on my just published article on New York’s Spiral algorithm in 2023. It’s great that people see the research, no matter how they get there.

The issue is that not everyone posts on every paper I write, or every new detail I find. I want that to get out there also, but at the rate of 18 views per post, it won’t make much difference. Therefore, I have to grow my account. To do that, I decided to sit down and study X, as if it were just another voter roll algorithm.

There will be stages to the way I roll out my findings. This is to test each one in isolation to be sure they work the way I think they will, or not. Last week was Stage 1: NO LINKS. This week is Stage 2: THREADS.

The results are extraordinary.

Stage 1: NO LINKS

The rule was simple. No links in the post itself. Images only. Text only. If I wanted people to find an article, they would have to look for it themselves.

Here is what happened.

For the year prior to April 23, 2026, my monthly impressions were essentially flat. The chart looks like a patient in a coma with one brief pulse in March when the Bexar County story broke. Every other month is background noise.

April 23 was day one of the experiment. Within the first week, the account generated 646,400 impressions — a 920% increase over the prior period. The best single post, about mathematically proven fraud in Bexar County, Texas, reached 225,000 impressions with 7,400 likes and 3,100 reposts. A second post reached 101,000 impressions. A third reached 83,000.

By the end of the one-week window the numbers had climbed further: 715,400 impressions total, 89,400 engagements, 35,100 likes, 13,700 reposts, and 4,700 bookmarks — up 10,000% — which matters because bookmarks mean people are saving the content to return to it.

The follower growth chart shows the same cliff. Flat from April 17 through April 22. Vertical from April 23 onward.

Those numbers need context to mean anything. The platform-wide average engagement rate on X in 2026 is 1.11% — and that is the median, meaning half of all accounts perform worse. For accounts with over a million followers, the rate compresses to around 0.35%, which translates to roughly 3,500 engagements per post. Accounts in that range were generating between 3,000 and 20,000 impressions per post during the same period I was running my experiment. I checked. My top post reached 225,000 impressions. Neither of those accounts cleared 200,000 in the same window, despite having follower counts between 20 and 200 times larger than mine.

My engagement rate during Stage 1 ran between 12.3% and 12.5% — approximately ten to thirty times the platform average depending on which benchmark you use, and roughly thirty times the rate typical for posts containing links.

The algorithm is not the obstacle. The link is the obstacle. Remove it and the platform treats your content as native. Keep it and the platform treats your post as an advertisement for somewhere else.

Stage 2: THREADS

The hypothesis was simple. A thread is not just a longer post. It is a net. Each post within it is an independent surface the algorithm can serve to a new viewer. Someone who engages with post four may never have seen post one. The content compounds instead of competing.

Stage 2 began this morning. Two threads, posted approximately eleven hours apart to test an additional variable — time of day. The first went up at 1:00 AM, a slot I had read performs poorly. I wanted to know whether content quality could overcome the time penalty. The second posted around noon.

Both threads are hours old as I write this. The data is therefore preliminary. I am reporting it anyway because even at this early stage the pattern is visible and it confirms the hypothesis in an unexpected way.

The 1:00 AM thread on dead voters in New York’s Shingle algorithm opened with 1,876 views, 194 likes, and 101 reposts on the hook post. That is a strong opening for any hour. The later posts in the thread drew between 163 and 340 views each — lower than the opener, as expected, but still accumulating engagement independently.

The noon thread on the FOIA signature findings produced something more interesting. The hook opened at 775 views and 60 reposts — solid numbers. But post four, the one showing a 98% match between signatures assigned to two different voter ID numbers after reverse scaling, reached 1,300 views. It outperformed its own hook. Someone encountered that image mid-thread, without reading from the beginning, and shared it independently.

That is the net working exactly as designed.

One additional note on the noon thread. I ran Grok’s forensic review of the full Schenectady County FOIA PDF as part of the thread. The confirmation it returned — identical line patterns, dust specks, dot groups, T breaks, T bumps, and G breaks appearing across separate voter registration forms assigned to different voter ID numbers — was posted as its own thread entry. The RGB overlay showing near-perfect channel alignment across three separate signature instances closed the thread.

For the record, the same Schenectady County FOIA PDF was also reviewed independently by Claude earlier today, prior to the Grok analysis and without knowledge of it. The findings were consistent: eleven instances of the same digital signature assigned to two different voter ID numbers across the document, identical timestamps to the millisecond on paired DMV registration forms — meaning two supposedly independent registration events occurred at precisely the same instant — and purge dates on the duplicate records clustering within days of when the FOIL response was prepared, suggesting the county identified them as duplicates only after seeing the request. Three independent analyses of the same document. Three consistent conclusions.

It has been live for under two hours. The reposts-to-views ratio on the forensic posts is running high, which tells me the content is being shared by people who understand what they are looking at.

Stage 2 findings will be reported in full next week. What I can say now is that the thread structure appears to solve a problem that single posts cannot — it allows the most compelling element of a complex argument to find its own audience, regardless of where it sits in the sequence.

The research does the same thing. You don’t have to read everything I’ve written. One finding, properly presented, is enough to understand that something is wrong.

The numbers tell me something beyond algorithm mechanics. A 12.3% engagement rate — ten times the platform average — is not produced by technique alone. Technique gets you seen. It does not make people share, bookmark, and reply in those proportions. That requires a subject people actually care about.

Election integrity remains one of the most searched, most discussed, and most emotionally charged topics on X. The audience for this research is not small and it is not passive. It simply had not found the research yet. That is what this experiment is fixing.

If you are a Substack reader wondering why you are suddenly seeing ZarkFiles content on X — that is why. The research needed a wider road. We are building it in real time, one stage at a time.

Update — posted approximately one hour after publication:

The signature thread referenced above has continued to accelerate since this post went out. The hook post has passed 4,300 views with 165 reposts. The mid-thread T Break post has reached nearly 10,000 views independently. Overall account impressions for April have crossed 734,000. A quote post from an account with 202,500 followers appears to be driving significant additional traffic. The thread is still climbing.