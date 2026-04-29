If someone told me they had orange juice for breakfast this morning, I would not spend much time wondering whether they were telling the truth.

It is not that lying about orange juice is impossible. People lie about small things all the time, for reasons that make sense only to them. But the question I ask — consciously or not — before deciding whether to be suspicious is a simple one: why would anyone lie about this? What would they gain? What would I lose if they did?

In the case of orange juice, the answers are: nothing, nothing, and nothing. So I extend trust without thinking about it. That is not naivety. That is a reasonable allocation of limited attention. We cannot interrogate every statement made to us. We have to choose which ones deserve scrutiny.

The criteria are not complicated. We should be more suspicious when the person making the claim has something significant to gain from our believing them, when the stakes of being wrong are high, and when there is already evidence suggesting something is not right.

Elections fail all three tests — in the direction of suspicion. The incentives to lie about elections are among the largest that exist in civic life. Winning an election means power over legislation, appointments, budgets, and policy for years or decades. The stakes of being deceived are as high as they get in a democracy. And the evidence that something is wrong is already present in the data — not as speculation, but as mathematically documented fact across multiple states and millions of records.

Given all of that, what should we make of being told not to look?

Consider what it would mean if you were the owner of a small company and you walked into your bookkeeper’s office unannounced one afternoon.

On the desk, in plain sight, are stacks of cash. Not petty cash. Substantial amounts. And on each stack, printed clearly, are account numbers you recognize — they belong to your company’s bank accounts.

You ask the obvious question.

The bookkeeper closes the desk drawer, folds his hands, and says: “Don’t worry about it. Everything is fine. This is all completely normal. I’m the bookkeeper — handling financial matters is literally my job.”

You point out that company policy requires all funds to be held at the bank. Cash is not supposed to be in the building at all, let alone in a desk drawer.

He repeats himself. Everything is fine. Trust him. He is the expert. This is all accounted for.

At what point does his reassurance make things worse rather than better? At what point does the insistence that you should not look become itself a reason to look harder?

The answer, I would argue, is: immediately. The moment a person with both motive and opportunity to deceive you responds to a legitimate question with “trust me” rather than with an answer, the trust is already gone. Not because you have proven wrongdoing. But because the response to evidence is concealment rather than explanation.

This is the situation we are in with American elections.

I am not asking you to take my word for any of this.

Last week the Journal of Information Warfare published my peer-reviewed analysis of voter registration systems across ten states, covering millions of records gathered through Freedom of Information requests and direct downloads from state election websites. The paper is titled “System Reliability Analysis: Impact of Structural Anomalies in State Voter Registration Systems.”

The findings span several distinct categories of documented failure, each of which independently warrants investigation:

Historical vote totals for certified elections change across database snapshots taken years apart. In New York, the recorded total for the 2016 presidential election is 400,381 higher than the certified result. The 2008 election shows 470,562 fewer recorded voters than certified. These are not rounding errors or administrative corrections. No legitimate process adds or removes hundreds of thousands of voters from elections that closed years or decades ago.

Sophisticated mathematical algorithms are embedded in voter ID assignment systems across eight of the ten states examined. States with no detectable algorithms — Kansas and Oklahoma — show clone record rates of 0.06% and 0.20%. States with complex statewide algorithms show rates up to 8.6%. The 140-fold variance cannot be explained by population, geography, or database age. It correlates with one thing: the presence of the algorithms.

Clone records — duplicate registrations carrying different voter ID numbers, allowing each to function independently in the system — number approximately 1.47 million in New York alone, with evidence of roughly 500,000 more deleted historical clones recoverable through the mathematical structure of the ID system itself.

Voter registration documents obtained through public records requests contain photographically identical signatures across multiple active voter IDs — identical down to dust specks on the scanning bed. It is physically impossible for a person to produce identical handwritten signatures on separate occasions. These are not scanned copies of the same document. They are records that were supposed to represent independent registrations.

In New York City’s five counties, 254,713 voter ID numbers show participation in the 2020 General Election in county records but no corresponding vote in state records. An additional 225,517 voter IDs contain multiple recorded votes for the same election, with different voting methods indicated for each — the majority of which appeared retroactively in a database version dated more than two years after the election.

In Ohio’s Cuyahoga County, 75,804 voter records registered between January and October 2020 — 44% of that cohort — had disappeared entirely from the 2024 database, in a state that requires a minimum of four years of inactivity before records can even be marked inactive.

The conclusion of the paper is not hedged: these systems cannot reliably perform their core function. The only viable remedy is complete reconstruction using transparent, standard database practices with full administrative visibility of authentic record relationships.

That is the open desk drawer. That is the cash with the account numbers on it.

When researchers present findings like these, the response from officials is not an explanation. It is a variant of: “The voter roll doesn’t matter. We counted the ballots. Trust us.” When the Department of Justice requested voter registration records under statutory enforcement authority, 23 states and the District of Columbia refused to comply. New York State’s own fraud detection guidance identifies “reluctance to provide information to auditors” as a management red flag warranting investigation.

Reluctance to provide information to auditors. In the context of elections.

That is not a defense. That is the bookkeeper closing the drawer.