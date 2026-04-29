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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
15hEdited

Back in 2021 when I discovered there were Many more people than just me working on why the numbers (what they called "results") looked so odd and off, it annoyed me how passive their language was. You would hear utterances of "bad actors"--you mean no Academy Awards?, "glitches"--you mean the machinery is unreliable, geez I wonder what that means for all those patient lab tests done by machinery?, "new laws needed"--huh???... And one of the worst that really set my teeth on edge was "We need to CLEAN the voter rolls." Everyone seemed to be running the clock on 2 differents bases:

1) The govt. officials' hope that people seeing the problem will move on and the memory of "the thing" will fade

2) Surely, someone is going to show up and arrest these people not doing their jobs. People who we don't even know if they were legitimately elected to hold the office they are occupying and the permanent crooks.

The language from the people STILL working on this has become more direct. We need just plain Direct. The foxes are not going to leave the hen house. Obviously. They play the waiting game instead.

Thank you for this. Do you know how much I appreciate your tenacity?!? AND brain! I can hardly wait for my cards. I am ordering 14 additional decks because I intend to go back to the 2 sets of County Commissioners (10 total), the County Clerks (2 total) and 2 decks for "the record." They will each have a deck. Actually I might order more for the Sheriffs. I was happy to hear the KickStart goal was met so quickly. Congratulations!

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NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
13h

I’ve been wondering about this for a long time as well. AlterAI has responded in a manner that is eloquent and articulates my concerns: https://alter.systems/p/91645619-d062-4432-818d-ee12901666d0

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