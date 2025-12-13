As many readers are aware, President Trump pardoned Tina Peters yesterday. Peters has currently served 14 months of a nine year sentence. The sentence, and her prosecution have the stench of persecution to them, as an apparent effort to silence a witness and intimidate others.

Supposedly, according to Phil Weiser, Colorado’s Attorney General, President Trump does not have the authority to pardon an inmate for crimes prosecuted in a state court. His authority is federal, not state, they argue. They seem to believe this is the ace up their sleeve. Maybe it is.

However, Peters’ lawyer, Peter Ticktin, pointed out just yesterday that,

“The fact of the matter is that those in power, such as Governor Polis and his Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, become lulled in their echo chambers to be blind to the fact that their situation is changing. Today, these folk are in charge, but tomorrow, they are going to be held accountable. This is especially true for Jena Griswold, who is the one who wiped and re-wrote the hard drives of the Dominion hard drives when she had the Trusted Build installed. Instead of fighting to have Tina Peters in prison, she should realize that her time is limited before she may be in handcuffs, herself.”

Now, we have a clue what Ticktin might mean. The DOJ has been sending Help America Vote Act (HAVA) compliance notices to states across the country for the past few months. All have been asked for copies of their voter rolls. Eighteen have refused, despite the fact that the rolls are public records. Several of these states have now been sued.

The DOJ is also suing officials in Fulton County, Colorado for records related to the 2020 election. These are exactly the type of records that Tina Peters preserved, and Secretary of State Jena Griswold ordered destroyed.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon stated that “States have the statutory duty to preserve and protect their constituents from vote dilution”. If they fail in this duty, according to Dhillon, they will be held accountable.

This argument has the potential to prove Ticktin right. Based on the clear message sent by Dhillon, the DOJ is treating the destruction of election records prior to the preservation date a crime against the civil rights of American citizens. This comes with criminal penalties, and that means handcuffs.

The faster Tina Peters is released, the more mercy her persecutors might receive. Every minute gone, however, only serves to remind us how deserving they are of whatever legal consequences come their way.