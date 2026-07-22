The Machines Have to Go — And So Does Everything They Produced

Last Wednesday, I was asked if I’d like to come to Washington D.C. I was then introduced to Tina Peters on the phone. Two days later, I was there along with a team of election integrity experts. I don’t know everyone’s names, but they included Mark Cook, Ed Solomon, Clay Parikh, and Col Conrad Reynolds.

I had just arrived in D.C. when President Trump’s speech came on my car radio. About ten minutes after some opening remarks, he got to his main point: Chinese interference in US elections, and the domestic traitors who helped them. Three minutes later, I was at my hotel and had to shut the radio off. Never mind, I was there to contribute my part to the same enterprise: fixing our elections.

The most fundamental problem was this: election integrity advocates are fighting the wrong battle. Lawsuits and DOJ investigations miss the mark, because the solutions we actually need don’t require winning either one. The authority to fix this already exists. It doesn’t have to be won in court or proven beyond a reasonable doubt — it has to be used.

The Hotel Room

The next day, several members of the team, and Tina herself, were in my hotel suite going over our presentations. Mark would cover the machines. I’d cover the voter rolls. Ed had evidence of election-day tampering. Clay had security infrastructure. Col. Reynolds had impact. That is, if we could fit it all into the time we had — and that didn’t include Tina’s introductory remarks.

One thing we all agreed on immediately: the machines had to go. Not most of them. All of them.

Partway through, it occurred to me that no one had mentioned getting rid of the data the machines had already produced. I was thinking specifically of the voter rolls — and worrying that if that data got carried over, it could be restored into any new system, dragging the same vulnerabilities in with it.

Mark took it a step further: the software that produced the data — the algorithms Ed Solomon, Jeff O’Donnell, Douglas Frank, and I have each found evidence of, and all related software — has to go too. We landed on all three: the machines, the data, and the software that generated the data. Leave any piece behind and you haven’t removed the problem, you’ve just left it somewhere it can regrow. Like a tumor the size of King Kong — take out all but a microscopic speck of it and that last speck can still kill you.

The Real Obstacle Isn’t Technical

From there the conversation moved to process. Replacing all of this — machines, voter rolls, everything — before the 2026 election is completely feasible, technically and logistically. The obstacle isn’t capability. It’s that the people currently benefiting from the broken system have every incentive to keep it broken, and they’ll resist for exactly that reason. Their resistance is literally the only logistical hurdle of any importance.

One of the opposition’s more effective tactics is to demand “evidence” while ignoring anything you’ve already produced. It points forward, always at whatever hasn’t been shown yet. The moment you hand something over, it stops counting — reclassified as old news, already addressed, not the real proof — and the goalpost resets to the next thing you haven’t produced. Nothing is ever allowed to accumulate into a case, because nothing is ever allowed to be current. That’s not oversight. It’s the mechanism itself: keep the conversation permanently pointed at the future, and no pile of evidence, however large, ever gets to be enough.

From where I sit, the voter rolls are broken enough that they aren’t fit for use. Like meat gone thoroughly rotten — you don’t try to save it, you bury it and start over. The machines carry so many known security vulnerabilities that trusting them at all is the mistake. Go back to what’s been quietly proven for years: hand-counted paper ballots, precincts capped at 500 voters or fewer.

No One Can Consent to a System No One Understands

Ed made an argument that day, and it’s stuck with me since. The Constitution guarantees every state “a Republican Form of Government” — Article IV, Section 4. That’s not decoration. A republic means the people govern through their chosen representatives, and that only works if the people can meaningfully consent to the system that produces those representatives. Consent requires understanding what you’re consenting to.

Here’s the problem: nobody can verify it. Not the public — there’s no way for an ordinary citizen to know what’s happening inside a black-box voting system. But it goes further than that, and this is the part that matters. The vendors will tell you what the machines do. They’ll tell you what the software does. What they won’t do is let anyone check whether what they’re telling you is true.

Take certification, since that’s the thing that’s supposed to solve this. The labs that certify voting systems aren’t independent — they’re hired and paid directly by the vendors whose machines they’re certifying. Election security researchers have been pointing this out for two decades, including testimony on record of a certification lab admitting it would still pass a system even after finding a serious flaw in it, as long as the flaw didn’t violate the letter of the standard. That’s not oversight. That’s asking the fox to certify the henhouse and calling the result independent.

Tina Peters ran straight into this wall when Dominion's "trusted build" update was about to be run whether she consented to it or not. She went to prison — the better part of two years of a nine-year sentence — for trying to find out the answer to a question they didn't want asked. That's how much they cared about keeping the software's actual behavior unverifiable. If anything, she deserves a statue, not a parole officer.

So you end up with a stack of nested ignorance. The public doesn’t know. The clerks don’t know. The only people who do know are the vendors, and they’re contractually and commercially motivated not to say. Not only that, they’re prepared to sue you and potentially send you to jail to ensure that their methods remain secret. That’s not a system anyone can consent to, because consent requires the option to actually understand what you’re agreeing to, and that option doesn’t exist here for anyone except the people selling you the system.

Courts have mostly ducked Guarantee Clause claims for well over a century, going back to Luther v. Borden (1849) — a case that came out of Rhode Island’s Dorr Rebellion, where the state had two rival governments running at once and a court was asked to rule on which one was real. The Court refused, and that refusal became the foundation for treating Guarantee Clause claims as “political questions” ever since.

But picking a winner between two governments in an armed standoff is a different problem than asking whether a specific voting system is opaque enough to defeat informed consent. One has no legal yardstick to measure it by. The other is a checkable, fact-bound question. Even Justice Frankfurter, concurring in Baker v. Carr — the 1962 case usually credited with narrowing this doctrine — said it’s the characteristic of the controversy that makes it non-justiciable, not the clause it’s brought under, meaning these claims are supposed to be judged one at a time, not thrown out as a category. No court has picked up that distinction since, and the Supreme Court reaffirmed the broad version as recently as 2019 in Rucho v. Common Cause. So as a courtroom strategy, this doesn’t get you far.

But “political question” doesn’t mean “too controversial for judges.” It means the Constitution hands this particular kind of problem to the political branches — Congress, the President, and by direct extension, elected officials generally — instead of to courts. Even in Luther v. Borden, the Court didn’t say nobody’s in charge. It said Congress and the President are. So the very doctrine that’s kept this out of court for 170 years is, in its own words, an instruction to fix broken republican governance administratively and politically. The courts have been telling us where the authority lives the entire time. We just kept looking for it in the wrong branch.

Why “Infrastructure,” Not “Crime,” Is the Winning Frame

Here’s the belief that trip only confirmed, rather than changed — I’ve held it long before I drove the nine hours it took to get to D.C.

If you treat this as a crime — voter fraud, someone broke the law, someone needs to be prosecuted — you’ve committed yourself to the hardest possible path. You need evidence that survives a courtroom. You need to overcome a presumption of innocence. You need a jury, a judge, an appeals process, and years. And even a full conviction doesn’t replace a single voting machine or retire a single corrupted voter roll — it puts one person in prison while the system that enabled them keeps running exactly as before.

Think of it like a house on fire. You put the fire out first. If the arsonist happens to be standing right there and you can identify him while the hoses are still running, fine — pick him up, that costs you nothing extra. But you don’t delay putting the fire out to go looking for him first. The fire is the emergency. The arsonist is a separate problem you can absolutely still pursue, just not instead of, and not before, putting the fire out.

If you treat this instead as infrastructure — machines and data that are unreliable, unauditable, and unfit for purpose — the picture changes entirely. You’re no longer contesting an election result. You’re no longer up against a political party defending its win, or a candidate defending their legitimacy. You’re not trying to prove intent, and you’re not trying to clear a “beyond a reasonable doubt” bar. You’re asking the people who already have the authority to replace failing infrastructure to do exactly that — the same authority a state uses to condemn a bridge that’s no longer safe to drive on, no lawsuit required.

That authority already sits with election officials and state legislatures. It doesn’t need to be granted by a court. It needs to be used.

There’s a real irony buried in why it hasn’t been: the officials who hold that authority largely handed it away — to voting machine vendors, poll pad manufacturers, and the “philanthropic” money that flowed in to fund election administration during COVID. But that handoff was never theirs to make. Voters didn’t elect a clerk or a secretary of state so that office could quietly reassign the job to a company nobody voted for, can’t recall, and can’t meaningfully audit. It’s the same principle as hiring a babysitter you know and trust, only to have her subcontract the evening to a stranger. If something goes wrong on her watch, “I wasn’t the one actually watching them” isn’t a defense — she never had the authority to make that handoff in the first place, and the fact that she did doesn’t transfer the responsibility along with the job. Elected officials outsourced the infrastructure, and in doing so, they didn’t outsource their responsibility for it. They just pretended they had.

The problem is that we have no way of verifying whether some of these officials were legitimately elected — that’s the entire argument — and yet they’re the ones currently controlling the electoral process in their region. Here’s the key, though: they don’t control it everywhere at once. Fixing this administratively can happen in every place that still has honest officials willing to act. That creates pressure on the places that don’t — public pressure, comparative pressure, officials elsewhere flipping once they see it can be done without a courtroom fight. That’s how the momentum needed to restore honest elections actually builds: not from one clean legal victory, but one office at a time.

That’s the case I carried out of that hotel room, and it’s the case I think this movement needs to make its center of gravity. Not “prove the crime.” Fix the infrastructure. The former is a years-long fight against a system built to survive it. The latter is a decision that can be made by the people who already have the authority to make it — starting whenever they choose to.