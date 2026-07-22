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J. Lindsay's avatar
J. Lindsay
18h

An immensely important article. Brilliant, in fact. Thank you for framing this so clearly and so practically.

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Charlie Prime's avatar
Charlie Prime
16h

> "...the case I think this movement needs to make its center of gravity. [is] Not “prove the crime.” [It's] Fix the infrastructure."

Well said Dr. Paquette!

The computer code we are using right now to securely view this website, and the computer code we use to move $300,000 dollars from our bank's website for a home purchase is OPEN SOURCE. Anyone can view that computer code right here...

https://wiki.openssl.org/index.php/SSL/TLS_Client

The fact our computer code for Voting is Secret and "trust me bro" is such an absurd, blatant Con Job I've almost given up trying to make people aware of it.

Voters tolerate it. So they are literally Getting What They Deserve.

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