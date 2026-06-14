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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
3d

Well put! So, "Colorado" really didn't set Tina Peters free. Noted.

The "Leftists" and their money-grub, yet another example of their field of vision: Stacey Abrams

https://theamericantribune.com/lee-zeldin-confirms-stacey-abrams-has-been-stripped-of-the-billions-in-gold-bars-that-biden-gave-her/

Stacey Abrams should be serving time.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
3d

Excellent Work Thankyou pray for America

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