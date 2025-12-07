In the image above, records are in the order they appear in Wisconsin’s voter rolls in the section labeled “Step 5”. The gaps between these ID numbers always sum to 1 within 10 rows, but most often within 6, 5, or 4 (as in this example). This always seemed like a very complex calculation to run every time a number was added, until I realized there was a simpler way to do it.

The total gap is the distance between the lowest and highest ID numbers. This is constant no matter what happens between those numbers. Therefore, if the last is moved to the first position, it creates a negative value that cancels out the positive, then increment by 1, and you always get a sum to 1. The illustration shows how the records were transformed (moved) to accomplish this.

However, we also see that there is a link to last name alphabetization. In step three, the position of each record corresponds to separately alphabetized strands that have been interlaced. The first record in each block starts with “R”, the second with “F”, the third with “L”, and the fourth with “A”. This creates the alpha signature RFLA, which is consistent for 12 blocks in a row.

To achieve this, the list must be alphabetized, as seen in Step One. However, this is an unusual alphabetization. It only alphabetizes names that start with R, F, L, or A. No other initials appear in each block group. If you look at the distance between those letters, you may notice something interesting. Hint: R is position 18, L is 12, F is 6, A is 1. The intervals are 6, 6, and 5—the algorithm divides the alphabet into quartiles.

The initials vary by blocks and cover all 26 letters of the alphabet. However, there are never more initials than rows, no matter how many blocks there are. For instance, the RFLA pattern runs 12 times in a row, then switch to RF*A, with a wildcard to catch names starting with B or Z. This makes sense, because if you divide the 26 letters of the alphabet by 6 (distance between letters) you get 4 (number of rows) with a 2 remainder (letters covered by wildcard).

As a special bonus to make up for my less frequent posting lately, here’s an oddity I found today. These are all the people in the WI database with the last name Meyers and the same first name (redacted). Of the 13 records, 11 are the same person. The first and last names match, as do phone number, email, address, and registration date. The oddity is in the ID numbers. All have the same last 7 digits, “0,064,244”. All but one have the same last 8 digits, “00,064,244”. The exception is ID 510,064,244.

The bands between 100M and 700M contain only 63 records total—and 10 of them are this single individual. This is not a registration anomaly. This is the fingerprint of database construction.