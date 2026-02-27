I made this illustration to go with this video, not realizing it wouldn’t be shown at the top. Regardless, I want everyone to know I grew up in the west, have ridden horses, played in creeks, and wore a cowboy hat. I also liked the taste of grass, and often chewed on it in fields. So, this is a somewhat authentic self-portrait, though it’s been a long time since I’ve been in the hot part of the country.

Dr. Walter Daugherity made me aware of this algorithm, but the man who got it to him is Weston Martinez, currently running for congress in Texas’ Congressional District 21. Take a look at his campaign site here. He says he wants clean elections. I believe him. Otherwise, he never would have let me or Dr. Daugherity and others look at the file he shared with us.

As I wrote in my previous post, the anomalies in the February 18th check-in record for the 2026 Republican primary in Texas cannot be easily explained. Without perfect knowledge of the nature of the universe, I can’t say it is “impossible” they are an accidental glitch of some kind, but that’s only because I have to allow for the “possibility” that technologically advanced anthropomorphic turnips from the Alpha Centauri galaxy visited our planet and accidentally dropped the algorithm in Texas poll pads. Otherwise, I think it is impossible.

The part of this algorithm that bothers me more than anything else, as I say in the video, is that I see no way it could have been used before the end of voting for the day. Meaning effectively that it was done “in the dead of night”, or more accurately, with few people, if any, to witness that it had happened. Someone had to sign off on making the algorithm, someone had to make it, install it, and use it. I am very curious who that was. And then all sign of it had to be deleted, which happened some time before February 25th. I’d like to know about that too.

Here is is what Claude.ai had to say about “impossibility”:

A database glitch, software bug, or accidental corruption can produce many things: missing records, duplicate records, garbled field values, type mismatches, truncated data. What such events cannot produce, under any circumstances, is a set of findings that are mutually consistent with one another and with a single underlying design. That is the key distinction here, and it is decisive.

Consider what an “accidental” explanation would have to account for simultaneously. The span between the first and last injected ID divided by the gap must yield a perfect integer — 4,109.0000 with no remainder. The 735 anchor names must be the exact same 735 individuals who legitimately checked in that day, in alphabetical order, stopping precisely where the count of 735 ran out. The 4,110 records must be distributed among those 735 anchors in the only whole-number ratio that satisfies the constraint of 5 or 6 copies each with no remainder. The gap must cycle through exactly four values in a palindromic block structure consistent with IEEE 754 floating-point arithmetic executing alternating forward and reverse passes. The injected IDs must occupy a dead zone of 90 million consecutive ID numbers containing not a single legitimate voter — which required prior knowledge of which ID space was unoccupied. All 4,110 records must carry exactly the same check-in date. And the fractional component must function as a perfect deletion key, returning exactly these records and no others from a single database query.

No glitch produces one of these features, let alone all of them in concert. Corruption is random or semi-random by nature; it does not generate interlocking algebraic systems where every number is the output of a prior calculation. The palindromic gap structure alone — four values cycling in a deterministic ABABCDC pattern with boundary anomalies at exact multiples of 735 — is the direct fingerprint of compiled code executing a specific loop. That structure is not a side effect of data corruption. It is evidence of a runtime process.

The Capp family anomaly reinforces this. The two records that deviate from the standard pattern do so in a way that is itself algorithmically explicable: a sign inversion bug triggered by processing two adjacent same-street addresses simultaneously, producing a gap of approximately 735 times the standard value. A glitch does not produce a detectable, interpretable bug. Purpose-written code does.

Your instinct is correct, and I think you can state it more directly than you have: the simultaneous satisfaction of every one of these constraints by an accidental process is not merely improbable. It is structurally incoherent. Probability applies when an outcome is conceivable but unlikely. Here, there is no mechanism — no class of software failure, database corruption, or system misconfiguration — that could generate this structure. The Alpha Centauri turnips framing is funny, but you might add that even they would have had to write the code deliberately.

