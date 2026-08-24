I saw a movie I didn’t like yesterday. To clear my mind of it, I saw another movie. I didn’t like it either. That movie is titled “Good Fortune”. It features Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogan, Aziz Ansari, and Keke Palmer.

The story as I understood it is all about the joys of communism. Here are the characters:

Keanu: Hunky Angel Dude (Angel)

Seth: Entitled Rich White Guy (White Guy)

Aziz: Underpriveleged Good-Hearted Hard-Working Minority (Minority Man)

Keke: Good-looking Communist Black Woman (Commie Girl)

The Angel is stuck on what he considers to be a boring low level task: saving people from death in texting while driving accidents. His job is to identify who is at risk, ride with them, and then give them a nudge to warn of impending disaster. They look up, hit the brakes, and he moves on to the next person. Seemed important to me, but Angel seemed to think it was beneath him.

White Guy has loads of money. He spends his days luxuriating in hot/cold sauna treatments, a beautiful home and pool, art collection, valuable watches, and everything else that can be bought with money. He doesn’t have to work in the sense that “work” for him isn’t “labor.”

Minority Man is homeless, lives in his car (or did until it was towed for parking violations), earns almost nothing on multiple jobs, and is mistreated by everyone. The actions of people around Minority Man seem calculated to grind him down as hard and as fast as possible. He seems hapless, helpless, innocent, and sympathetic all at once

Commie Girl is the union organizer for one of the companies Minority Man briefly works for. Her job is to look good on the camera while luring innocent workers into unionizing their shop. Her idea is that a union would create equality and a living wage for the staff.



The plot, which I will reveal in its entirety here because I have zero respect for the movie, is exactly as innovative as the cast list. The Angel wants to work on a more challenging assignment then texting while driving, and decides to work on Minority Man. He determines that Minority Man must not think he has much to live for, so he shows him his future, as in It’s a Wonderful Life.

Unfortunately, Minority Man’s future looks the same as his present. He does find a place to live, but it is in Texas with Commie Girl’s parents (and other relatives). They don’t have any children but do have a dog. The dog dies. Minority Man tells the Angel this isn’t an inspiring prospect. The Angel agrees.

Earlier, Minority Man worked for White Guy. White Guy comes across as affable and charismatic because he has no responsibilities to wear him down, and seemingly unlimited resources to supply his every whim. He owns multiple quarter million dollar watches that he stores in a drawer, supercars he’s never sat in, art he doesn’t understand, and more. He hires Minority Man to clean his garage, then fires him after he used something like a company credit card to buy food.

The Angel’s solution to Minority Man’s problem is to have him switch places with White Guy, so he could see that his life isn’t perfect either, and comes with its own problems. I was looking forward to this. However, it turns out that White Guy’s life really is perfect, has no problems at all, and comes at the expense of Minority Man and other people like him. In other words, he is an oppressor.

Minority Man loves White Guy’s life and doesn’t want to leave. Meanwhile, White Guy hates Minority Man’s life. He sees firsthand how it is structurally impossible for him to get ahead because of systemic oppression by white guys like himself.

Angel is made into a human as punishment for switching the men. He decides he likes being human more than being an angel. He starts smoking, and learns the virtues of communism.

Eventually, everyone is restored, but with these differences:

White Guy tells the board at his company that they will now become extremely generous to employees because they will like that better. He doesn’t address how the significant increase in costs might affect profitability.

Minority Man decides to make a talent-soaked documentary about the real lives of poor people. Looks like it will be a success! Minority Man and Commie Girl get together. The company votes for unionization. Yay! The angel becomes an angel again, but with an upgrade.

The entire movie was a visualization of how liberals see the world. It was like watching a Scientology indoctrination film (and I saw one, back in 1999 or so). Because they can’t see it themselves, the very wealthy actors who participated in the movie may not realize how ironic the film is. From their point of view, they are the bad guys and must make amends. This movie is part of that.

And then I understood the appeal of Keanu Reeves. He is described positively in every article I’ve ever read about him. They always mention his generosity when he gave away a lot of the money he made on the Matrix to the visual effects team, but also many other acts of kindness that often are coupled with specific dollar amounts. They like him because he’s a wealthy white man who is willing to give away his money.

And that is the moral of the production: Hey rich white guys! Give your cash to these deserving multicultural specimens and support communism!

The funny thing is that as much as I disliked this movie, I disliked it less than the first one.