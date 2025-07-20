Elements of the crime

Yesterday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard published a document on the ODNI website. The document details how the Obama administration created the Russia Hoax for the express purpose of interfering with incoming President Donald J. Trump in 2016. Less than a month earlier, CIA director John Ratcliffe declassified and published a related document.

Taken together, they paint a damning portrait of the outgoing Obama administration’s actions, particularly Barack Obama, Joe Biden, John Brennan, John Clapper, and James Comey. The documents show these officials not only promoted a narrative they knew to be false, but immediately weaponized it through comprehensive sanctions against Russia in late December 2016 - effectively sabotaging Trump's campaign promise to work with Russia on resolving the Syria conflict before he even took office.

Gabbard accompanied her document release, which itself was a compilation of over a hundred documents, with a series of X posts. Here are a few quotes from those posts:

“These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate.”

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it. We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral.”

The consequences of this deception extend far beyond domestic politics. Trump's campaign promise to work with Russia toward peace in Syria was effectively sabotaged before he took office. Unable to achieve that cooperation throughout his presidency due to the poisoned relationship, the Syrian conflict continued until Assad was ultimately replaced by jihadist forces during the Biden administration. The same terrorist enemies that the US and Russia could have jointly defeated are now systematically murdering Syrian Christians and Druze - the very religious minorities Assad had been protecting and whom the jihadists had explicitly targeted for assassination.

There are many other known consequences of the Russia Hoax. For now, the impact on Syria is enough to understand Gabbard’s posts on X. Those posts are unprecedented in the history of the United States. In them, she directly accuses the outgoing Obama administration of “treason”. By implication, this includes most or all of the officials named in the documents. This includes former President Obama, former vice-president (and later president) Joe Biden, former CIA director John Brennan, former Department of National Intelligence Director James Clapper, and former FBI Director Jim Comey.

Gabbard uses all the right language to establish that she literally means “treason” and is not using the term as hyperbole. She stated the following about the Russia Hoax: it was a “years long coup”, it “subverted the will of the American people”, “[undermined] our Democratic republic”, “treasonous conspiracy”, and that its goal was to “usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate.” That is a legal argument for treason, in a nutshell. She is stating that the elements of treason are met, and supplies the data to prove it.

Why “treason” instead of “seditious conspiracy”?

Seditious Conspiracy (18 USC 2384):

Multiple conspirators: Obama, Biden, Brennan, Clapper, Comey coordinated actions

Opposed government authority: Used false intelligence to constrain incoming president's constitutional powers

Prevented execution of law: Sabotaged Trump's ability to conduct foreign policy and fulfill campaign mandate through deliberate deception and sanctions

Treason (Article III, Section 3 - Aid and Comfort to Enemies):

Enemies clearly identified: ISIS and jihadist groups actively at war with United States

Aid and comfort provided: Prevented US-Russia cooperation that would have defeated these enemies in Syria

Knowing and intentional: Officials aware that blocking cooperation would benefit terrorist enemies

Enemies achieved objectives: Jihadists ultimately gained power and are systematically murdering religious minorities as planned

The data provided by the ODNI release easily satisfies the definition of seditious conspiracy. It would make a powerful case likely to succeed. Treason is a higher charge with more demanding requirements. However, a strong argument for treason can be made as well, thanks to the provable impact on the Syrian war and the obvious aid and comfort provided to US enemies (militant Islamic groups) by poisoning US/Russian cooperation.

There are many lesser charges that could be brought based on this data alone, but the highest charges come down to seditious conspiracy and treason. Gabbard didn’t describe the actions of the Obama administration as a seditious conspiracy though. Instead, she described it as “treasonous”, indicating the charge she may think is most appropriate given the evidence. Keep in mind that she has stated publicly that there is more evidence. This is merely the first tranche.

Penalties

The difference in potential penalties between seditious conspiracy and treason is significant. Seditious conspiracy carries up to 20 years in prison, which for elderly defendants like those involved would likely be a life sentence. Treason, however, allows for either life imprisonment or the death penalty - making it one of the few federal crimes where capital punishment remains an option.

The Constitution treats treason as uniquely serious because it represents a betrayal of every American citizen. Unlike other serious crimes that harm individuals or groups, treason undermines the foundation of the republic itself, potentially enabling unlimited harm against all citizens. This is why the framers gave treason special constitutional status - it's not just a crime against government, but against the social contract that protects everyone's safety and rights.

The reality of punishment

Civilized societies eschew violent punishments. This is why “cruel and unusual” punishments are forbidden in American law. It is also why so many states (23) have banned the death penalty. The death penalty for humans is naturally abhorrent, yet sometimes the law allows for it because that punishment is the only known means of definitively accomplishing the following:

Cessation of ongoing harm by the individual

Prevention of all future harm

Deterrent to others who might otherwise commit similar acts

Personally, I don’t like the idea of seeing anyone executed, but do understand that the necessity sometimes exists. It is easier to see this with a serial killer like David Berkowitz (Son of Sam) than well-spoken politicians, but the politicians can actually cause more harm than a Berkowitz, even if they don’t carry out the acts themselves. This reminds me of the Jerry Lundegaard character in “Fargo”. He doesn’t kill or injure anyone with his own hands, but his greedy actions led to the violent deaths of six people. By settings those murders in motion, like Charles Manson, who committed none of the “Manson family murders” himself, he becomes responsible for all the crimes that follow. This is the argument the Department of Justice will have to make in their eventual prosecution of these persons, assuming they follow through on Gabbard’s referral.

Political realities

No high level American politicians have ever been sentenced to death for criminal acts. They have been assassinated extra-judicially, but the motives tend to be ideological rather than anything resembling justice. In our legal system, if members of the former Obama administration are prosecuted, possibly Obama himself, the prosecutor, judge, and jury will have a very difficult hurdle to overcome: seeing a person with the obvious charisma needed to be a successful politician, as more deserving of severe punishment than deranged serial killers who lack that charisma.

To establish the need for punishment, prosecutors will have to deal with the charisma problem. They cannot afford to have a sympathetic judge or jurors. No matter which defendant is selected, they will have many life accomplishments that can be used to frame them in a positive light. Otherwise, they would have never attained high office.



The prosecution will have to accomplish the equivalent of saying, “yes, this good-looking and successful man, who has never before been arrested on any charge, and who twice saved children from certain death in tenement fires, did cause egregious harm to the United States, its people, the people of Syria, and others not named through their actions.” This is a tough argument to make, but it is possible as long as the harm can be made concrete to their audience.

Like Lundegaard, the Obama administration officials began with what they may have seen as a 'victimless' scheme. Lundegaard started with loan fraud using fictitious car inventory - no violence, just paperwork manipulation to get money he felt he deserved. Similarly, the officials probably viewed their intelligence manipulation as standard political hardball - constraining an incoming president through narrative control. But when Lundegaard's bank demanded repayment he couldn't make, he escalated to the kidnapping plot. When the officials needed to make their Russia narrative permanent and binding, they escalated to sanctions that would poison diplomatic relations for years. In both cases, the 'simple' non-violent fraud created pressures that demanded increasingly dangerous solutions, ultimately leading to multiple deaths neither perpetrator originally intended or envisioned.

The genius of Fargo is that directors Ethan and Joel Coen viewed the story through the eyes of Lundegaard’s victims. Instead of exclusively following his hapless attempts to extricate himself from progressively more dangerous situations, we also see the story unfold through the eyes of the pragmatic police chief, who is disappointed by the unnecessary waste. It is through this lens that the audience is persuaded that Lundegaard is indeed a reprehensible criminal deserving the most severe penalty. The reason comes down to this: he cared about his own narrow interests more than the lives or safety of anyone else. That thoughtlessness is what makes him, and the Obama conspirators, genuinely despicable.

The law may absolutely require prosecution based on the available data alone. What is the most likely punishment? The choices are interesting because every option below the death penalty could easily be perceived as unearned leniency. However, like Jerry Lundegaard, the harm was great, and likely extends far beyond what we know today. For this reason, I believe that the conspirators will be investigated, charged, found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of twenty years in jail. Four of John Wilkes Booth’s co-conspirators in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln were hung, though only one committed violent acts in furtherance of the plot. I can see that as a possibility also.

This is what Booth’s co-conspirators did to earn the death penalty:

Mary Surratt (provided safe house to Booth)

Lewis Powell (attempted to kill Secretary Seward but failed)

David Herold (guided Powell, helped Booth escape)

George Atzerodt (assigned to kill VP Johnson but lost courage)

Now ask yourself, were the actions of the Obama conspirators lesser crimes than these?



