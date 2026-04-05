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Kvan's avatar
Kvan
15h

Just finished Raymond Ibrahim's Defenders of the Faith

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NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
3h

There seemed to be a nuance as to who got offered to ability to pay the jizyah at all: https://alter.systems/p/f574ef07-6d74-42d6-b8fe-8fbc01c25fee

This humorous early video is also illustrative (RIP Nabeel):

https://youtu.be/j5evGXL1_Hc

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