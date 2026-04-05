Two ideas:

President Trump ends slavery The US starts charging a jizya tax, but against Muslims

Combined, if these two ideas were ever announced, even if there was no follow through, it would be enough to melt both sides of the liberal hivemind, caught in an unresolvable logic loop.

Each of these ideas is anathema to liberalism for different reasons. The jizya is a double standard — liberals don’t complain when it is applied to non-Muslims, but would be compelled to complain if applied to Muslims. And liberals don’t acknowledge the practice of slavery among Muslims, or minimize it. This is a blind spot. Together, the two ideas close a logical trap with no exit.

Frankly, I’m surprised that President Trump hasn’t already suggested both of these. He’s very good at spotting unspoken truths that can be easily turned to advantage simply by uttering them out loud, and being the first person to do so.

Jizya

The standard Muslim “deal” for citizens of conquered territories is this: convert to Islam, accept death by horrible murder, or pay money to the conquerors in the form of a “jizya” tax. The jizya is the fee paid to live as a non-Muslim, where the only alternative is to be murdered. This is presented as a choice, thus making payment seem voluntary. The Mafia sometimes offers deals like this in their protection rackets. American law describes those as coerced. Meaning, it isn’t a true choice.

Reversing the taxed entity makes a lot of sense in America. Consider the cost of rebuilding the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, and other sites affected by terrorism. Consider the cost of the Transportation Safety Authority (TSA), created as a direct consequence of the 9/11 attacks. For over 20 years, the TSA has been inconveniencing air travelers at great cost to our government. The goal is to prevent “terrorist attacks”, but in practice, it is there to prevent or suppress specifically Islamic terrorist attacks and was inspired by multiple Islamic attacks against aircraft.

There should be a way to recover the money lost from those attacks and attendant consequences, and to spread the inconvenience around, so it may be shared equally. In that context, considering that in Islam the jizya is legal and honorable, there should be no problem reversing the direction to compensate Americans for losses related to Islamic-themed terrorism.

Liberals, however, see no evil when it comes to Islam. Therefore, the very thing Muslims do to others with impunity, would be seen as a horror by liberals — and probably Muslims also — if applied to Muslims. The formula is simple:

Jizya against everyone except Muslims = good

Jizya against Muslims = bad

Simple algebra tells us this reduces to: Muslims = special category, exempt from principles that apply to everyone else. Hold that thought.

Slavery Is Bad

We all know this. Forcing another person to do your bidding, and to accept any cruel punishment you may inflict, while receiving no compensation of any kind, is not only undignified and discourteous, but pure evil. There is no justification for it that can survive even the most casual scrutiny.

This is why, almost two centuries after slavery was ended in America, some groups are agitating for reparation payments paid to Americans of African descent. But consider a few things that rarely come up in that conversation. At the time of the American slave trade, there were more white slaves than African slaves — captured by Muslims. The Barbary slave trade enslaved over a million Europeans and Americans between 1500 and 1800, which is why the United States fought the Barbary Wars: American sailors were being captured and enslaved. The Irish were taken. Caucasians from across Europe were taken. The Muslim slave trade was larger in scope than the American one, and it was operating simultaneously.

Furthermore, the Africans who captured other Africans and sold them to American traders were, as far as the historical record shows, predominantly Muslim Africans. The American slave trade did not exist in isolation — it was downstream of a Muslim slave trade that was already operating at scale across Africa and the Mediterranean.

None of this makes the American slave trade any less evil. As with mass murderers, the fact that one killed twenty and another killed fifty does not make the first one acceptable. They are both simply evil. But it does raise an obvious question that is almost never asked: if slavery is evil, as we all agree, then which is the better expenditure of resources — paying money to people who were never personally victimized by the trade, or ending the current slave trade?

Because there is a current slave trade. It is not metaphorical. It is not historical. It is active, ongoing, and practiced almost exclusively in Muslim-majority countries, explicitly condoned within certain interpretations of Islamic law.

So: what happens if President Trump announces he intends to end slavery worldwide?

Liberals would face an impossible choice. Opposing the initiative means defending slavery, which is obviously impossible. Supporting it means acknowledging that Islam practices slavery, which contradicts their existing commitments. There is no exit from that room.

End Game

Put the two ideas together and the algebra completes itself.

Liberals believe slavery is evil. Islam practices slavery. Therefore Islam is evil.

But Muslims are a special category, exempt from principles that apply to everyone else — which is what the jizya formula already told us.

A group that practices the ultimate evil cannot simultaneously be a protected class exempt from criticism. The circuit breaker does not exist. The loop does not resolve.

I think the president should try this and see what happens.