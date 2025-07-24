Yesterday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released more documents related to the unfolding Russia Hoax scandal. On page 17 of the PDF, which contained many documents, there are references to Russian knowledge about Hillary Clinton in the days and weeks prior to the 2016 election. This was obtained, it says, from “DNC emails” without specifiying how they were acquired.

According to the document, the FSB (the Russian equivalent to our FBI) intentionally withheld damaging information about Clinton, which actually had the effect of aiding her campaign. According to the intelligence assessment,

President Obama and Democratic Party leaders found "the state of Secretary Clinton's health to be 'extraordinarily alarming'" and felt it could have "serious negative impact" on her election prospects

Her health information was being kept in "strictest secrecy" with even close advisors not being fully informed

The document further notes that the SVR possessed DNC communications suggesting Clinton was suffering from:

"intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness"

That Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of "heavy tranquilizers"

While afraid of losing, she remained "obsessed with a thirst for power"

The SVR also reportedly had information that Clinton suffered from several physical ailments including:

Type 2 diabetes

Ischemic heart disease

Deep vein thrombosis

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

This represents an interesting coincidence if you consider the last three Democratic presidential candidates in a row:

Kamala Harris; thought to have serious alcohol and possible drug abuse problems. Mental acuity appears severely diminished in many television appearances, as if under the influence. Joseph Biden; suffers from dementia, likely since before he ran for president in 2020, based on behavioral clues at the time, and campaign attempts to conceal him from reporters. Hillary Clinton: According to this recently released report, suffers from several serious health problems in addition to having a personality so erratic that it required tranquilizers.

This suggests to me that the DNC is intentionally fielding candidates that are easily controlled due to diminished or impaired mental capacity. Otherwise, why would they have three in a row? For a position like this, one would expect such conditions to automatically rule out candidates, but here it seems to be a requirement.

If we take a look at the Joe Biden auto pen scandal, where other people appeared to be exercising Biden’s presidential authority, possibly without his full knowledge or permission, perhaps we have a window on what was planned for Hillary in the event of a Clinton victory, or Harris if she won.

This was the strategy: Find someone that can be controlled (the Stooge) and move them into power. Control the stooge.

The Stooge Move.