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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
20h

“swept through the DOJ.” I hope they followed with a mop and will start wringing the hell out of this mess across all 50 states!

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4 replies by Andrew Paquette, PhD and others
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CC
21h

I appreciate you so much. I would like to upgrade my subscription, but will only use PayPal or Venmo. I do not wish to constantly give my CC info online over and over. I wish more publishers would understand this.

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