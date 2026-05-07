Updates

I have several projects underway right now, nearly all unpaid. They still have to get done.

One stems from a recent burst of activity on X. Three posts uploaded within five minutes of each other collected approximately 1,769,000 combined views in 36 hours. I’m told they “swept through the DOJ.” That is not the end of that story. What it means for me practically is that I need to reconfirm some older findings against current voter rolls — specifically, simultaneously active clone records that voted two or more times using duplicated ID numbers. I recall the figure being around 10,000, though whether that represents voters or votes affects the interpretation considerably. Either way, the implications are significant, and the true count may be higher once the disappearing vote phenomenon is factored in.

While that was developing, I decided to produce a short video explaining the Spiral algorithm in New York — something subscribers have been requesting for years: a clear, accessible presentation of what these algorithms are and what they mean for ordinary voters. Three days later I am still finishing it. It will be worth the wait. When it is done I intend to post it here, on X, and use it as a promotional piece for the Kickstarter.

Which brings me to the game.

Thank you all for the support so far — Dr. Zark’s Election Game is fully funded, meaning it will definitely happen. However, I ran into something I did not anticipate: many of you bought multiple decks, which kept the dollar total healthy while the backer count stayed low. The fulfillment house I am using requires a minimum of 250 backers to process the order. I currently have 60. If that number does not reach 250 before the campaign closes in 7 days, I will be addressing and mailing every order by hand.

I would strongly prefer not to do that.

If you have been on the fence, now is the moment. If you already backed the project, please consider sharing the link directly — not on X where links are throttled, but anywhere else: email, other platforms, word of mouth. Despite my account’s recent surge in reach, X actively suppresses external links, so that traffic does not convert to Kickstarter visits.

One additional note: playtesting feedback led me to revise the card designs, which means the shipped decks will differ from the prototypes. Only 50 prototype decks were printed, and after giving away 15 to 20 of them, I have a small number remaining. I am sending one to whoever has ordered the most decks — I have a pretty good idea who that is — and I am working out an incentive for distributing another ten.

Back the project here — and watch the two videos on the page while you are there. Seven days remaining.