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NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
2h

I made my kickstarter contribution yesterday. If for the remaining days today through Friday just an average of 57 (like Heinz varieties in the ketchup) — just 57/day would pledge even a token $3 pledge, you should be able to make both the needed total of backers goal and a decent $ value too so you’re at least at break even (if my math is correct).

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