Good morning! This is the second day in three days that I’ve had only 3-4 hours sleep, but the video is finished and I want to get it out there before returning to bed. In case you need captions, and I see no way to add them in Substack, I’ll just paste the lyrics here. Don’t forget about Kickstarter, only 6 days to go!



[Verse 1]

(female) The numbers have been scattered

(female) Dressed as random noise

(male) Fifty-eight counties same algorithm

(female) Beneath the surface order

(female) Hidden from our eyes

(male) June two thousand seven someone built this

[Chorus]

(both) But he carries the secret

(both) Six tools in his case

(female) One for every layer

(male) One for every scale

(both) To return the meaning

(both) To restore what’s true

(female) He alone can read it

(male) And he is watching you

[Verse 2]

(female) Count by ones and elevens

(female) The staircase builds again

(male) One plus ten is eleven

(male) Add one hundred — one-eleven

(female) Repunits weave the order

(female) Layer into layer

(male) One-one-one-one — one-one-one-one-one

(male) The deck is stacked this way

[Chorus]

(both) But he carries the secret

(both) Six tools in his case

(female) One for every layer

(male) One for every scale

(both) To return the meaning

(both) To restore what’s true

(female) He alone can read it

(male) And he is watching you

[Verse 3]

(female) Every tumbler turning

(female) A quarter of the way

(male) Rotate each one twenty-five percent

(male) Find the ones at zero

(female) Reverse the hidden shift now

(female) Let the order emerge

(male) Sort by county ID number

(male) Watch the pattern at the verge

[Verse 4]

(female) Count forward into clarity

(female) The master list appears

(male) Every record in its position

(male) Retrievable after all these years

(female) What was woven into darkness

(female) Suddenly is known

(male) Who is who and who is not

(both) At last can be shown

[Bridge]

(male) He built the lock in two thousand seven

(male) He set each tumbler placed each name

(female) The terminal glows

(female) As he smiles at you

(male) Seventeen years

(male) Still running the same

(both) Who is who

(both) And who is not

(female) He always knew

(male) He always knew

(both) He always knew