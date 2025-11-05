Almost exactly fifteen years ago, I had a dream that muslims would take over New York City without firing a shot. This is what I wrote in my dream journal after waking:

…Then I see something going on near the city: thousands of boats landing along the coast. Each disgorges more and more Muslims [see illus]. On landing, they behave like an army of occupation that has already beaten their opponent. They march on the city unarmed because it is already theirs.

Don’t be confused by the burning World Trade Center buildings in the sketch I made in my journal. That was because the dream started with a memory of 9/11, then continued with a vision of this perverse future catastrophe. It was saying essentially, “the muslims committed this heinous act, and in response, New York City will later invite them to take over.”

At the time of the dream, the idea of a communist or muslim takeover in New York City, or any American city, was preposterous. It was actually preposterous to me when I woke up yesterday morning, and stayed that way after I voted. The reason is that I didn’t believe it was possible for New Yorkers to elect a foreign born communist muslim as mayor. Polls lie, so they were meaningless.

Zohran Mandami should be the trifecta of ineligibility. All politicians should be native born citizens of two American citizen parents. Communists should be ineligible because communism is incompatible with the Constitution. Muslims should be ineligible for the same reason as communists, but also because they keep saying they want to violently overthrow the government and kill everybody. That, and they block traffic to pray.

That reminds me of one of my favorite past ZarkFiles illustrations:

On the one hand, we could say New York City deserves an uncouth foreign born mayor who adheres to violent and dangerous atheistic ideologies. This is because NYC is famous for the overall aroma of degradation that permeates the place. Surely there should be some kind of corrective for that. And yet, is this the right corrective? Is it like treating a nose pimple with a chainsaw?

I spent six weeks in communist China while working on a project in 2000. It was the most depressing six weeks of my life until Joe Biden got installed in the White House. That period became the new world record for me: four straight years of depression and anxiety, relieved only occasionally, much like a prisoner might become happy to become friends with a cockroach in his cell just before a prison guard squashes it the next day.

There is a difference between a communist mayor and a communist city, state, or federal government. Still, I have had the communist experience and didn’t like it. The idea that New Yorkers now have to suffer some fraction of what residents of communist countries must suffer on a daily basis is horrifying.

Maybe it won’t be that bad, but remember, I had that dream. In my dream, it was a full Islamic takeover of NYC. Not only did that seem ridiculous to me at the time, but if the dream had been about a muslim mayor, particularly a communist, I would have thought that was just as ridiculous. Now that NYC has such a mayor, I hope and pray that the rest of the city doesn’t follow suit, that the dream isn’t fully realized, and NYC can go back to being great again.

Speaking of which, there was another dream of NYC that foretold an even worse future, but I’m hoping it doesn’t get past the Zohran stage of its descent, and recovers from there.

PS: Most of New York’s clone registrations are located in NYC. There are so many, that I don’t believe it is strictly legal to certify any NY election, but particularly, elections in New York City. Was there cheating involved? It wouldn’t surprise me in the least. Of all the states I looked at, New York’s voter rolls present more opportunities for large scale fraud than any other state.