It is tiring to answer the same question over and over. This is particularly true after first going over why the answer is meaningless.

The question is: did the clones actually vote?

I have documented approximately 2 million voter records in New York State that should never have existed. Around 1.5 million are still in the database. Another half million were deleted — but the Spiral algorithm found them. Every one of these records violates New York law, which is unambiguous: one person, one voter ID. These records are called clones because they share the same name and date of birth as another record but carry a different state ID number. Under the law, each ID is a separate voter. A person cannot legally have two.

The existence of 2 million illegal records is itself a serious legal problem, independent of anything else. But the question people keep asking is not about the records. It is about the votes.

Did they vote?

Yes. Here Is The Proof.

To answer the question properly I analyzed five snapshots of the New York State voter file, taken between October 2021 and August 2025. For each snapshot I looked for clone groups — two or more records sharing the same name and date of birth but carrying different state ID numbers — where more than one member of the group shows a vote recorded in the same federal general election.

I used two identity standards. The relaxed standard matches on name and date of birth. The strict standard adds the house number to the match. Both are conservative — they will miss cases, not invent them.

The table below shows what I found across all five snapshots and all five federal general elections from 2016 through 2024.

Under the relaxed standard, 9,386 unique identity groups show two or more different state ID numbers each carrying a vote in the same federal general election. Under the strict standard — requiring the house number to also match — 5,978 groups survive.

These are not one vote recorded twice. Each ID number is a separate record. Under the law, each one counts as a separate vote.

The zeros for 2022 and 2024 in the earlier snapshots are not missing data. Those elections had not yet occurred when those snapshots were taken.

After finding those numbers I had a follow-up question.

If there are X double-voting clone pairs in the 2021 snapshot, why does that number increase in 2022? And again in 2023? And again in 2025?

Elections do not change after they happen. A vote cast in 2016 is a vote cast in 2016. That record should be fixed.

But it is not.

With every new snapshot, more clone records are showing votes assigned to them — including votes in elections that happened years earlier. Someone is going into the official voter history and writing in votes after the fact.

That raised a second question. If votes are being added to some clone records, are votes simultaneously being removed from others?

The second table answers that.

382 identity groups under the relaxed standard — 457 under the strict — were present in an earlier snapshot and absent from a later one. These are not database errors. These are real names, real dates of birth, real state ID numbers. People whose records showed they had voted twice under two different ID numbers. And then that evidence disappeared from the official record.

At the same time, other clone records that previously showed no votes suddenly had votes written into their history.

The voter roll is supposed to be an immutable historical document. What the second table shows is active, ongoing rewriting of the official election record — after the elections are over.

Why The Answer Is Meaningless

Now I will explain why I said at the beginning that the question is meaningless — and why answering it does not satisfy me even though I just answered it.

The voter history field — the official record of who voted and when — cannot be trusted. I can prove that in both directions.

Votes that happened are missing. In New York City alone, across the five counties of Kings, Queens, Richmond, New York, and the Bronx, a comparison of county-supplied records against state-supplied records from the same period found 254,713 votes present in the county data that do not appear in the corresponding state records for the same voter ID. Under New York law, the state roll is the only official record. Those 254,713 votes are officially gone.

Votes that did not happen are recorded anyway. Voters were canvassed who signed affidavits swearing they had not voted in a specific election. Their state records say they did.

So when I look at a clone pair and both records show a vote in 2020, I cannot tell you with certainty that two ballots were cast. The history might be wrong. And when I look at a clone pair where only one record shows a vote, I cannot tell you the other one did not vote. That vote may simply be missing from the history.

Some people assume the underlying paper records could resolve this. Poll books. Ballot images. Chain of custody logs. They cannot — and not merely because some of those records have been destroyed after their statutory retention period expired.

The deeper problem is architectural. A ballot is intentionally anonymous. It cannot be traced back to a voter ID number. That is a foundational feature of the voting system, built in to protect voter privacy. It means there is no document, no archive, and no investigation that could ever conclusively prove which ID number cast which ballot. Not now. Not ever. The connection between a specific voter ID and a specific ballot was severed the moment that ballot entered the system.

The only data point that has ever existed to link the count of ballots cast to the count of people who supposedly cast them is the voter history — the check-in record. That is the entire reconciliation mechanism. The number of people checked in should equal the number of ballots counted. If those two numbers match, you have an election. If they do not, you do not.

And in many jurisdictions, that reconciliation is never performed.

That is stupid. Failing to reconcile the check-in count against the ballot count is not an administrative oversight. It is the single most important verification step in the entire election process, and skipping it does not just leave the door open to fraud. It removes the only mechanism that would ever detect it. As far as I am concerned, that choice — and it is a choice — indicates that someone wanted that door left open.

The Open Vault

Here is where this leaves us.

The mechanism for double voting exists. Two million records that should never have been created are or were in the database. Votes are being written into those records after elections close. Records showing double votes are being scrubbed between snapshots. And the only audit trail that could ever have caught any of it — the voter history — is demonstrably corrupted in both directions, and in most places never reconciled against the ballot count at all.

Election integrity is not about proving who won. If you think it is, you are looking at the wrong problem. You cannot know who won an election if you do not know how many people voted. You cannot know how many people voted if you cannot trust the voter history. And you cannot trust the voter history — not this one.

If you left the bank vault open, knowing anyone could walk in, take whatever they wanted, and walk out without leaving a trace, you would not trust the bank.

I do not trust this database.