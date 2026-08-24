Editors note: I accidentally posted this on my other substack. This is a repost, but will be new to most readers. My apologies for missing last week’s installment due to the error.



On October 16, 2025, New York Citizen’s Audit (NYCA) filed suit against New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, and thirteen other officials connected to the administration of elections in New York. The complaint runs fifty-two pages and covers years of alleged conduct — a Board of Elections letter and press release, a public meeting where NYCA’s findings were dismissed without review, defamation claims tied to later BOE letters, and an eleven-month “Ku Klux Klan Act” investigation. The episode I knew directly, from the inside, was a single piece of that larger picture: a cease-and-desist letter sent to Marly Hornik, NYCA’s executive director and co-founder, on September 21, 2023.

That date is less than a month before I left NYCA as Research Director, so I was very aware of the concerns it raised. The letter, as far as I could tell, was either based on outright falsehoods, or was baseless and a lie itself.

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James office publicised the letter immediately, which allowed the press to slander NYCA with characterizations like the following, “State Attorney General Letitia James is trying to stop a scam that involves people posing as election officials and confronting voters at their homes.” According to Hornik, and as I recall the incident, the letter was in the press before Hornik received it. That’s what they call “bad form” in the UK, to describe unscrupulous behavior.

This wasn’t an isolated pattern, either. In my experience, the State Board of Elections behaved the same way on other occasions — answering NYCA’s claims through the press or through letters to third parties, rather than corresponding with NYCA directly.

This is the letter James’ office sent to NYCA. It’s written in fancier language, but makes effectively the same accusation that the Associated Press and others made of NYCA activities. They were a little more careful however, by shifting responsibility for what I believe are false claims to unattributed “reports” alleging that NYCA’s canvassing activities amounted to “confronting” voters, “falsely claim[ing] to be Board of Elections officials,” and “falsely accus[ing] voters of committing felony voter fraud.”

Although I never canvassed a single house, I do know the following: NYCA canvassers were specifically instructed to identify themselves as members of a citizen’s group and not members of any kind of official group. It was very important from the beginning to conduct all activities with maximum integrity. I don’t know of a single person at NYCA who would have intentionally misled anyone on anything.



Secondly, I had very quickly come to the conclusion that almost all of the 1.5 million illegal clone records sitting in New York’s voter rolls did not represent voter fraud. This is because it was plain that the voters themselves couldn’t possibly have any knowledge the clones existed, and even if they knew, couldn’t have used them without the complicity of public officials. On that basis, I frequently said to everyone at NYCA the importance of never even hinting that individual voters were responsible for this. Based on the records, the fault lay with the BOE or some other state body, not the voters.

I knew of one exception, a fictitious identity with the initials “A.M.” Based on the signature cards I saw, it is clear that whoever created A.M.’s 25 registrations was most likely not an official, but a “voter”. However, this group of records was an outlier that dated to the year 2000, long before most of the bad registrations appeared.

The cloned records, as far as I was concerned, were much more likely to be instances of identity theft committed by official agencies, not registration fraud by ordinary voters.

So what did James seek to accomplish? She wanted NYCA to stop canvassing. Her letter was a cease and desist letter. It instructed NYCA to “immediately cease and desist from any further voter intimidation in New York State and to inform your volunteers that they may not impersonate government officials or harass and intimidate voters.”

As far as I knew, none of the alleged activities had ever taken place. NYCA had determined internally that it wasn’t doing any of the things the letter described — so, strictly speaking, the letter’s demands were immaterial to how NYCA actually operated. But that didn’t mean NYCA could simply ignore it: nobody wanted to risk further harassment, or worse, from the Attorney General’s office. So the specific canvass this letter targeted was stopped — not because the allegations were true, but because continuing to canvass under an active cease-and-desist from the state’s top law enforcement officer, no matter how misinformed, was an unnecessary risk.

Here is the crux: NYCA had been canvassing for months, across several different research efforts. James hadn’t stepped in on any of the others. She stepped in on this one, and it was an important one. NYCA had designed a canvass with a sample size large enough to be statistically meaningful, aimed at determining whether people whose NYSVoter records showed them as having voted in 2022 had, in fact, done so. It was structured like a randomized controlled trial — meaning it could be used in court as evidence.

By the time the letter arrived, NYCA had already found several households that said they had not voted in 2022, despite their official voter history showing otherwise. Marly told me directly that NYCA was stopping the canvass; whether it was ever restarted afterward, I don’t know, but at the time, they stopped. That meant the canvass hadn’t reached enough homes to be statistically valid at a high confidence level.

NYCA had reached enough homes, and found enough discrepancies between reported and actual voting, to warrant an immediate investigation of fraud at the systemic government level. Instead of being curious about that, the Attorney General’s office moved to stop an inquiry that had already turned up evidence of records misattributing votes to people who apparently hadn’t cast them — misattribution almost certainly not committed by the voters themselves, but by unnamed others, quite possibly officials within the state elections apparatus.

That is the story as I understand it, based on my own time at NYCA. A few days ago, a ZarkFiles subscriber (NC_forTwitter) sent me the first decision in the NYCA lawsuit against James. You can read it here.

The decision sounds bad at first for NYCA, and much of it is, but there is a silver lining. Of the complaint’s seven claims, five are dismissed outright and don’t come back: the Voting Rights Act claim, because courts have held that statute affords no private right of action; the defamation claim, because it was filed outside New York’s one-year statute of limitations; and both due-process claims and the Composition Clause claim, for failing to state a viable violation on the facts alleged. On top of that, every claim brought against the defendants in their “official” capacities — as opposed to as individuals — was dismissed for a separate reason: sovereign immunity, the doctrine that generally bars private lawsuits against a state or its officials acting in an official role. So it isn’t quite right to say the case was mostly thrown out because NYCA “can’t sue the government” — that’s true of the official-capacity claims, but the bulk of what got dismissed was dismissed on the merits, claim by claim, for the individual defendants too.

What survives is narrower, but real: the two First Amendment claims — free speech retaliation and right-to-petition retaliation — proceed against the individual defendants named in the suit. NYCA may not be able to sue the government itself, but it can sue the individuals in government who allegedly moved to suppress its constitutional rights — and who, in my view, succeeded at least partly, because the canvass was stopped. As far as I know, that particular study was never completed, specifically because of the James letter.