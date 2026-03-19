What Standard Incident Response Requires — and Why ePulse Hasn’t Met It

A month ago, a file containing 4,110 mathematically proven fraudulent voter check-in records traveled from a Bexar County website to a Republican precinct chair, to congressional candidate Weston Martinez, to investigator Lori Gallagher, to researcher Dr. Walter Daugherity, and then to me. The forensic details have been documented extensively in earlier articles. This one is about what should have happened next — and didn’t.

When a confirmed intrusion into a computer system is detected, there is a federal standard governing the response. NIST Special Publication 800-61, the Computer Security Incident Handling Guide, establishes that a confirmed unauthorized modification of data on a protected system requires the entire affected system to be treated as compromised until a complete independent forensic audit establishes otherwise. Detection tells you what you found. It tells you nothing about what you did not find. The appropriate response is containment, isolation, and audit — not continued operation while the investigation proceeds.

That standard has not been applied to the KnowInk ePulse platform, which is the system on which the Bexar exploit almost certainly ran. ePulse is not a county system. It is a centralized web platform serving every jurisdiction that uses KnowInk Poll Pads — at least 29 states, through which one in four American voters checked in during the November 2024 presidential election. Every check-in record flowing to and from every KnowInk jurisdiction passes through it. It is, in the language of incident response, the affected system.

The exploit that ran in Bexar was purpose-written software. It alphabetized a complete voter list, generated 4,110 synthetic check-in records using the identities of real voters, and placed those records in the official poll book while overwriting approximately 4,110 genuine ones. The synthetic records were engineered to be difficult to detect: they were placed in a region of the voter ID number space containing no legitimate Texas registrations anywhere in the state, and the cycling structure that assigned ID numbers ensured synthetic records were never adjacent to each other in the file, separated instead by 735 positions. A casual inspection would find nothing obviously wrong. The file was later used to restore the original check-in records — meaning the genuine data was preserved elsewhere before the overwrite, held while the fraudulent records occupied the official file, and then returned.

None of this is inference. It is proven by the mathematical structure of the injected data itself. This was not a glitch. It was a specification.

In Bexar, the operation was captured only because Texas law requires counties to post check-in data publicly before 11 a.m. the following day, creating a window during which the fraudulent file was publicly available before it could be quietly replaced. That window exists nowhere else among the 29 states KnowInk serves. If the exploit ran in other jurisdictions — and the architecture of the platform means it could have — the evidence would be gone before any public disclosure obligation forced it into view.

This is the point a canvass of Bexar County cannot resolve. A physical canvass of the replacement file can confirm that the voters named in it actually voted on February 18th. What it cannot do is explain what the 4,110 synthetic records were for, whether they generated ballots, or what happened to the genuine voters whose records were overwritten. Verifying that the replacement file looks accurate does not restore the chain of custody that was broken when the official record was altered. Those are different problems, and only one of them is addressable by a canvass.

The legal doctrine of spoliation — omnia praesumuntur contra spoliatorem, all things are presumed against a wrongdoer who destroys evidence — applies directly to Bexar. The official record was altered, the alteration is proven, and no version of that file produced by the same system that altered it can be treated as self-certifying. For the other 28 states, spoliation is not the right frame because there is no evidence of destruction there. The right frame is the NIST standard: a confirmed intrusion on a shared platform requires treating the platform as compromised. You do not need evidence of harm in every jurisdiction. You need evidence of a confirmed intrusion at the hub that serves all of them. That evidence exists.

The ePulse platform should have been isolated, audited, and withheld from service the moment the Bexar intrusion was confirmed. It was not. Elections have continued to run through it. The question of why the federal standard that protects every other category of critical infrastructure has not been applied here deserves a direct answer from the authorities responsible for election system certification — and so far, none has been offered.