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Kvan's avatar
Kvan
4m

Exactly what I need for Virginia at the moment. Also, where is the EAC????

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Mike Herzog's avatar
Mike Herzog
13m

Someone once said- "if you see something, say something" and then The Uniparty said you're rayciss if you do? Let it all burn down, avoid the Left and RINOs as they self destruct and i wont lose sleep.

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