The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Carrier's avatar
Jonathan Carrier
15h

I think your presentation is clearer than most (or I got smarter - NOT). Well done, easy to follow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Art Zark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture