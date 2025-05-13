I’ve been hinting that I found something interesting in Wisconsin for a couple of weeks. It’s in a paper I’ve submitted for peer review as of a little while ago, but it is also in an article just published in the American Thinker, written by Jerome Corsi and myself. You can find it here.
This is the more important of two findings in Wisconsin, the second…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Zark Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.