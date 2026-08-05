The Zark Files

The Zark Files

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M.J. Smoot's avatar
M.J. Smoot
2d

Totally agree!! Ty so much for your huge contribution to confirming the evidence. Everyone is all about exposing fraud, in every other industry.

Praying for Divine Interception & total prosecution.

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Jon Brown's avatar
Jon Brown
2d

“They are darkened in their understanding, alienated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, due to their hardness of heart.” Ephesians‬ ‭4‬:‭18‬ ‭ESV‬‬

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