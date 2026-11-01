For the past month, I have been busy finishing a project that has been on my desk for too long. This is after finishing another project that had been on my desk for too long (a graphic novel with writer Mike Baron).

The present project, a memoir of my years growing up in Silicon Valley before it was known as Silicon Valley, is almost done. It has absorbed almost all of my time, and certainly most of my thoughts during the last month.

As I review it for my final polish pass, I am reminded of the joy of not worrying about politics, when the worst I had to worry about was a gun in my face, or getting pulled out to sea by a riptide.

Politics, I have learned, are more treacherous than any natural disaster and more powerful in their effect than any single gun incident. Politics are wars fought with different weapons, but with far more animosity than is normally found between any criminal and his victim.

When I vote on Tuesday, and I will be voting, I am voting for a return to normal problems and to expunge the extraordinary ones. I don’t want to worry that a political opponent will destroy the world, but whether an opponent will be one percent better or worse doing the same thing as the favored candidate.

I once had a friend named Brian O’Neil. We were the two best students in math class, but he was slightly better than I was. This is because he usually got a better score on bonus questions than I did, though we both frequently aced the standard portion of tests. He wasn’t evil because he was better, and if it had been the other way around, I wouldn’t have been either. Our scores were a straight merit score, not an evaluation of motives or spiritual purity.

The mere fact that we view elections as a moral measure of the candidates, and that candidates generally differ dramatically on this scale, should tell us that there is a serious problem in these contests. I want to see a day when all of the candidates have integrity and are equally moral, so we can start voting based on their merit instead.