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Spectra
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The complex matter of voter roll accuracy doesn't get more thoroughly and simply explained than in Andrew's article in Tablet. I would hope that all State and Federal Senators, Representatives and all Election Officials at all levels of government, and their Staff who filter and feed them information, read and comprehend what Andrew Paquette is describing in this excellent communication of data. This information is essential knowledge for all citizens who vote. Imagine how different our lives would be when voting results in a truthful reflection of our collective ballots cast! Thank you Andrew, for keeping the flame alight with impeccable care.

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