The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex's avatar
Alex
1d

Good Heavens! We're toast unless someone stops the use of these computers! Are we hearing anything besides crickets from anyone in power??

Reply
Share
NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
10h

Joe Hoft recently tweeted about fractional numbers in the 2020 election in Virginia*. Is that the very same thing you’ve identified in Texas and Utah?

*see: https://x.com/ncfortwiter/status/2047920664221237387

Reply
Share
2 replies by Andrew Paquette, PhD and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture