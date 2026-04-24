For the past two months, I’ve been thinking that the Bexar County Republican primary check-in file was the best, and most actionable, example of election fraud I’d ever seen. Last night, I received a force multiplier. Bexar remains the best evidence, but the file I spent all night studying increases the scope tremendously.

In Bexar, it is mathematically provable that someone wrote code designed to falsify an official government record by taking a genuine check-in list of early voters and replacing them with fraudulent identities. That is classified as malicious activity, and can be prosecuted criminally. The way the file was falsified implicated a source well above the county or state boards of elections. The platform used to manage that election’s check-in process is capable of making the artifacts found in Bexar — but there are other possibilities.

If the exploit originated at the platform level, then the Bexar case becomes far more dangerous. Software resident on a central system that serves multiple states could modify records in any or all of those states simultaneously. If that had happened, it would be useful to have at least one file from one of those states to see if it actually did.

Enter Utah.

Last night, Dr. Walter Daugherity — the same person who sent me the Bexar file for analysis — sent me another file, this one from Tooele County, Utah, passed to him by an analyst in Utah. It was a voter registration file, not a check-in record, but it appears to have been modified by either the same software tool used in Bexar — the Funhouse App, so named because of the way it multiplies images of people — or a minor modification of it.

What the Funhouse App Does

Before getting into Utah, it helps to understand what the Funhouse App actually is, because it has a very specific and recognizable signature.

It doesn’t randomly corrupt data. It doesn’t crash systems or leave obvious errors. What it does is select a small group of real registered voters from an official database, then manufacture multiple fake copies of each one — same name, fabricated everything else. In Bexar County, each real voter was copied either 5 or 6 times. The copies were injected into the official check-in record as if they were legitimate voters.

The way the copies are constructed is mathematically precise. The algorithm selects its anchor voters alphabetically — the first names in the sorted voter list — then generates clones by incrementing a specific numeric field by a fixed fractional step value. That step value is not random. It is calculated so that after a specific number of additions, it produces a perfect integer with zero remainder. That integer closure is the algorithm’s internal proof of completion — and it is also the forensic proof that what you are looking at was deliberately constructed.

In Bexar, the field that was manipulated was the voter ID number. The fake IDs were fractional — impossible values, since Texas voter IDs are always whole numbers. They were placed in an unpopulated void in the ID number space, which made them detectable once someone knew to look.

The Funhouse App also leaves implementation fingerprints — small bugs at edge cases that reveal the underlying code structure. In Bexar, one family’s address records were malformed in a specific way that exposed the conditional branching logic of the software. These bugs are not random. They are reproducible artifacts of a specific codebase.

Utah: Same App, Different Fields

The Tooele County voter registration file contains 48,225 records. Within it, concentrated in a single precinct called Rush Valley, there are 373 voter records that are mathematically impossible.

Not suspicious. Not anomalous. Impossible.

Their house numbers are fractional. Some are negative. A house number of −5,382.873043 does not exist in any address system on earth. Neither does +6.551739. All 373 records were checked against Tooele County address records. Not one corresponds to a real physical location.

The 373 impossible records were built from 24 real registered voters — the anchor identities. Those 24 real voters share something specific: their last names all begin with either A or B, and they are the first 24 names in the alphabetical sort of the complete 48,225-record county voter list. The algorithm required the complete voter file before it could select them. It could not have run before the full list existed.

Each of the 24 anchor identities received either 10 or 21 synthetic clone records, with one boundary anchor receiving 22. When you include the anchor record itself in the count, the groups become 11, 22, and 23.

That number is not a coincidence, and it isn’t merely arithmetic. In Bexar County, each anchor received either 5 or 6 copies. In my earlier peer-reviewed research on New York voter rolls, the step values in the algorithm I documented there were repunit numbers: 1, 11, 111, 1,111 — integers composed entirely of the digit 1, all structurally related to 11. Across three independent datasets in three different states, spanning multiple election cycles, 11 appears as a persistent structural preference. Greg Phillips, a former military intelligence analyst with direct knowledge of such operations, has noted that repunit values are a favored tool in this context, valued for their nested mathematical properties, which make them useful for concealment. That context does not prove common authorship on its own, but it gives the recurring pattern a name and a logic.

The Mathematical Proof

When the 373 records are sorted by house number and the gap between each consecutive pair is measured, every single gap equals 15.7126086957 — to nine decimal places, across all 372 gaps. The standard deviation is 0.00003. In a legitimately generated or accidentally corrupted dataset, this is impossible. Uniform spacing to nine decimal places across 372 consecutive values is the output of a specific arithmetic loop in compiled code.

The total span of the sequence divided by the step value equals exactly 372.0000 — a perfect integer with zero remainder. And the step value multiplied by exactly 2,300 produces 36,139.0000 — another perfect integer, with zero remainder. This establishes an estimated statewide injection of approximately 2,300 synthetic records.

A glitch does not solve a two-equation integer system. A glitch does not sort 48,225 names alphabetically, select the first 24, and generate clones whose spacing closes perfectly at 2,300 steps. Glitches do not have specifications. This one did.

Six Fields, Six Independent Proofs

In Bexar, four fields were manipulated simultaneously. In Utah, six were — each under its own independent constraint system.

House numbers carry the primary impossibility marker — fractional and negative values in a perfectly uniform arithmetic sequence.

Street names reveal conditional branching logic. Most clone groups receive one real Rush Valley street name applied uniformly. But groups whose anchor lived on a numbered highway receive sequentially incrementing highway numbers — 199, 200, 201, up to 210 — all fictitious, since Rush Valley’s actual highway is Route 199. One group received highway numbers with a consistent misspelling. Another group received the street name “Highway” with no number at all — a parsing failure that exposed the edge-case logic of the underlying code. These are not random errors. They are the same class of implementation defect found in Bexar, reproducible artifacts of the same software architecture.

Mailing addresses for PO Box groups carry sequentially decrementing box numbers — 383, 382, 381 — generated mechanically.

Mailing city ZIP codes decrement in lockstep with the PO Box numbers, producing a cascade of fictitious postal codes. Rush Valley’s actual ZIP is 84069. Every assigned mailing ZIP is fabricated. Critically, the separate ZIP code field — the one that gets checked — shows 84069 uniformly for all 397 records. The fabricated ZIPs exist only in the mailing city text field, which is not routinely audited.

Dates of birth are drawn from real voters encountered during the algorithm’s traversal of the source database — another indication that the operator had full read access to the complete voter file.

Last updated dates span 1998 through 2025, distributed in a pattern consistent with the algorithm traversing the database in chronological strata. The injection has been present in the file across multiple snapshot cycles.

Six fields. Six independent constraint systems. No software error produces nine mutually consistent behaviors simultaneously. This is a specification.

What the Voter History Shows

Everything above proves the records are fake. What I’m about to describe proves they were used.

The Tooele County source file includes not just the voter registration sheet but a voter history sheet — 34,002 records linking voter ID numbers to voter names and election participation dates.

The 373 fake records do not occupy an unpopulated ID void the way the Bexar fakes did. Instead, they carry voter ID numbers drawn directly from the active populated range of the county database — numbers that belong to real, named, registered Tooele County voters.

When those ID numbers are cross-referenced against the voter history sheet, the result is precise: 248 of the 317 non-Withheld synthetic records — 78 percent — carry voter ID numbers under which ballots were cast, recorded in the official history under a completely different name. The registration database says a given voter ID belongs to one of the fake clone identities in Rush Valley. The voter history says that same ID number was used to cast a ballot — and lists it under a real voter’s name. The real voter retains a record associated with her name elsewhere in the database — but her official voter ID number has been attached to a fabricated identity. If she attempts to vote using her ID, the poll book may show a conflict. If she does not vote, the ID is available for use through the fake record.

Ballots were cast under these ID numbers. The voter history is the official record. It says so.

This is not a registration problem. This is not a data quality issue. This is voter identity theft embedded directly into the official election infrastructure — and the votes are already in the history.

The Same App

The forensic signature connecting Utah to Texas is not circumstantial. It is structural, and it is worth examining carefully, because each point of convergence carries independent weight.

Both injections use alphabetical anchor selection from the complete voter file. Both use uniform arithmetic spacing with a perfect integer closure proof. Both carry an IEEE 754 floating-point fingerprint — IEEE 754 being the international standard that governs how computers store decimal numbers in binary, and whose rounding behavior produces a distinctive pattern when the same arithmetic loop executes repeatedly; that pattern is present in both files and matches at the level of the underlying machine architecture. Both use base-11 clone group sizes. Both contain implementation failures at edge cases that expose the conditional branching logic of the underlying code. Both required full read-and-write access to an official government election database.

The only differences are the target fields and the parameter values. In Texas, the manipulated field was the voter ID. In Utah, it was the house number — along with five additional fields simultaneously. The Utah version is more sophisticated and harder to detect. The fake IDs are camouflaged within the normal populated ID range rather than placed in a void. Detection requires cross-referencing two separate sheets — a step not performed in routine election administration. When the same underlying architecture reappears in a more refined form, the natural inference is not that two independent actors happened to build the same system and then both happened to improve it in the same direction. The natural inference is that the same codebase was developed further between deployments.

What This Means

In Bexar County, the question was: is this an isolated incident, or is it a platform?

Utah answers that question.

The Funhouse App has been found in a poll book system in Texas and a voter registration database in Utah. The mathematical signature connecting them also appears in my earlier peer-reviewed research on New York voter rolls. Three states. Multiple election cycles. One algorithm.

The estimated statewide injection in Utah alone is approximately 2,300 synthetic records — pending verification against a complete statewide file. The Rush Valley precinct, population roughly 400 registered voters, contained 373 fake ones. That ratio — nearly one fake record for every real voter — is not a rounding error. It is a deployment.

In banking, healthcare, and securities law, the standard response to a known malicious intrusion is not to audit the affected records. It is to quarantine the entire system, conduct forensic examination, and replace it with something that can be trusted. The legal logic is simple: you cannot use a compromised database to certify itself. Once deliberate falsification is established, the burden of proof inverts — you don’t prove what’s dirty, you prove what’s clean. And you can’t do that from inside the poisoned well. You throw out the bowl.

The Tooele County voter registration database was deliberately falsified by purpose-written software. That is not an inference — it is a mathematical proof. The 373 records we can identify are the ones the algorithm left fingerprints on. The honest question — the one nobody in election administration is asking — is what else was done while the door was open. Until that question can be answered from outside the database, the database cannot be certified, cannot be used, and cannot be trusted.

Dr. Andrew Paquette is a researcher and forensic analyst. His peer-reviewed multi-state analysis was published in the Journal of Information Warfare, 2026, 25.2. Follow @ZarkFiles on X. Subscribe at zarkfiles.substack.com.