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Justin's avatar
Justin
1h

As much as you might want the Times to accurately report, they're on the side of the narrative that promotes glitches, hand waving and "nothing to see here". I'm guessing they've seen your analysis (otherwise, why is Bexar county voter rolls even on their radar?) and they're trying to shape the narrative.

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
Stephen Brown's avatar
Stephen Brown
33m

Given their record over the last decade, there is nothing particularly unusual in the NYT deliberately misreporting a story about political chicanery. What is happening now however, is the brazen nature of their intentional lying. The editors apparently no longer care that the "reporting" they issue is no more truthful than the sort of silly propaganda distributed by advocacy groups on college campuses. The Times long ago stopped trying to be a reliable source of news. They are focused on preaching to the already converted and neither they, nor their already convinced subscriber base care if anyone else notices.

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