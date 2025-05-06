I starting studying voter registrations databases (the rolls) about four years ago. The first database I looked at was from New York. I didn’t expect to find anything. If Democrats dominated the practice of election fraud, why take the risk of discovery in a safe state? It made no sense. If they could rely on New York to deliver a win without fraud, the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Zark Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.